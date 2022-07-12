BISBEE — In the future, Board of Supervisors member Tom Crosby could find himself in hot water if he continues to violate Open Meeting Law by diverging from the subject of agenda items for meetings, executive sessions and work sessions.
Shante Harvey, legal analyst with the Arizona Open Meeting Law Enforcement Team, responded to questions from the Herald/Review concerning Crosby’s actions and whether or not he violated OML after being warned by Supervisor Chairwoman Ann English, County Administrator Richard Karwaczka, Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts and Civil Deputy County Attorney Paul Correa.
Crosby has habitually been cautioned and admonished since he won the District 1 seat in 2020 and continued to ignore warnings citing his right to free speech.
County staff were apprehensive about answering his off-topic questions as they said they did not want to be party to OML violations.
Things came to a head in the May 25 meeting of the Board of Supervisors as staff drafted a policy for dealing with his off-topic wanderings by making the County Attorney’s Office responsible to report possible violations.
The policy stated, “Direct the County Attorney’s Office to request review of any potential open meeting law violations with the Attorney General’s Office, if any potential violations occur, or have occurred after being admonished and warned of the violation.”
Roberts and Correa have repeatedly told Crosby OML requires the county to provide notice of topics at board meetings so the public knows what will be discussed and can make their views known. If the discussion veers away from the intended subject, the public will not be aware of the new subject leaving the county liable for violating OML.
OMLET staff reviews and reports results from an investigation and decides what penalty to levy against the offending person which can result in training, admonishments, fines, or being removed from office.
“While the OML ‘other matters’ clause provides some flexibility to a public body, it should be construed narrowly,” according to OML. “The ‘other matters’ must in some reasonable manner be ‘related’ to an item specifically listed on the agenda.”
Crosby stated in the May 24 meeting of the board after being cautioned by English, “I plan to proceed as I desire. If it’s a test for an OML violation, so be it.”
The Herald/Review contacted OMLET and provided the published June 5 story along with the Board’s meeting dates mentioned therein and the web address for the meetings’ audio recordings. The team was asked if the situation met the definition of a violation of OML. No official complaint was filed by the newspaper.
Shante A. Harvey, OMLET legal analyst, reviewed the recorded meetings and said, “Based on my understanding of the commentary during that meeting, along with the published agenda, and the scope of the Intergovernmental Agreement that was being discussed, there does appear to have been a potential OML violation.
“I was able to look at the April Board meeting that you referred us to. As you know, the Board has granted Attorney Roberts the authority to report all future violations to the Attorney General’s Office.
“I spoke with Roberts on June 28 regarding this matter. Per our conversation, the April 5 meeting was not reported because there would have been a conflict to self–report a violation of the board, as she is the attorney for the entire board. Additionally, at that time she was not yet authorized to report the violation of the April meeting.
“However, there now appears to be a sufficient mechanism in place to correct potential violations in the future. Our office has decided to allow the Board’s internal process to play out, while simultaneously monitoring any future complaints along with future reporting.
“Should there be additional violations and no reporting, then we may decide to conduct a formal investigation into the Board and the Supervisor.”