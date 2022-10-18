hand count 7

Cochise County Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts interjects legalities at the ballot hand-count meeting last week.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — Even though two county supervisors want a 100% hand count for the 2022 General Election, it appears state law has effectively tied their hands, at least for this election.

In a work session last week, Republican Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby both asked for a hand count of all ballots to be done in the General Election Nov. 8.

