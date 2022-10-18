BISBEE — Even though two county supervisors want a 100% hand count for the 2022 General Election, it appears state law has effectively tied their hands, at least for this election.
In a work session last week, Republican Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby both asked for a hand count of all ballots to be done in the General Election Nov. 8.
Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts told them a number of times the state would not permit a hand count in the final days prior to the General Election under the Purcell Principle, a 2006 decision which states election rules should not be changed during the period just prior to an election because it could confuse voters and election officials.
Sophia Solis, Secretary of State Deputy Communications Director, responded to questions and noted, “Arizona law does not provide any guidance or procedures about when a hand count may occur or how to conduct a hand count. State statutes and the Election Procedures Manual prescribe the manner of conducting elections and requires ballots to be tabulated by certified electronic election equipment. A hand count may only be used if tabulating with certified equipment becomes impracticable.
“To allow hand counts of all ballots would be a wholesale change of state policy, requiring extensive logistical changes of staffing and space and would extend the length of time required to tabulate results by weeks, produce inaccurate results, and potentially damage or misplace ballots, which could impact the ability to conduct recounts or review in legal challenges.”
Solis also voiced concerns a hand count process could potentially violate Arizona’s requirement that results not be provided publicly until after the polls close on Election Day, which was a concern shared by Supervisor Ann English. She went on to say, machine tabulation is more accurate and secure than human hand counting votes.
Voting equipment undergoes numerous certifications and tests, before and after the election, to ensure it accurately tabulates results. Hand counting is prone to human error and is much less reliable, Solis said.
“Ballot handling and retention is governed by both state and federal law and every single time a person touches a ballot, it risks degrading or impacting the voter intent on that ballot.”
Cochise County Election Director Lisa Marra stands by her voting and tabulation equipment and stated in response to qiuestions, “The security of voting systems is essential to a trustworthy election. Every state and local jurisdiction utilizes common–sense procedures and tools to safeguard the voting process. Common best practices include using locks, tamper–evident seals, security cameras, system testing before and after elections, audits, and physical and cybersecurity access controls.”
Marra noted in a past random sampling of ballots for a state required hand count audit after an election, ballot counters made six mistakes and the tabulation machines made none.
As to how long it would take to count a potential 75,000 ballots if all registered voters participated there would be too many variables to determine a time limit. However, she did state it could take over 2,500 hours to complete a 100% hand count.
“That figure is basically correct based on a test deck of 92 ballots that staff did and how long it took. And we’re trained experienced people,” said Marra. “There is a time limit to count and it’s the deadline of the canvass that is due to the Board of Supervisors and then Arizona Secretary of State.”
Judd said during the work session that she had a list of 140 volunteer Republicans willing to do the hand count, but she did not approach the Democratic party or other parties.
After further research, Judd found there can be up to 75% hand counters from just one party, but “essentially the Democrats could block us by simply not volunteering. In that case, the only option would be to bring in paid election staff from anywhere in the state, at least that is what I am reading. I know that the volunteers would not want to have the county incur cost, so there would be no push for that.”
She believes the hand count would “give thousands of voters in our county more confidence in the elections and we could say, well we tried. I will immediately begin working with the legislature. I am entirely surprised that there are any people who do not support this.”
Marra sees a complete hand count as “unnecessary and does nothing to instill voter confidence because the majority of our county knows the systems in place work. Just like their banking, investments, vehicles, phones and shopping are secure because they learn how that technology works. They should spend that same time learning the election process. I’m told frequently by people they want to say something when the elections process is attacked, but they don’t because they are afraid of being attacked.
“I understand that well because I’m attacked every time I defend the election process that is in place in our state. Cochise County has done this for many years always within the guidelines of the law and with both parties participating. It’s an incredibly educational process for all involved and a huge checks and balance for election integrity.
“No one from the public ever shows up, similar to Logic and Accuracy Testing which is also open to the public. I’m not sure how people can claim to be knowledgeable about election integrity when they don’t bother to learn what that entails.”
Marra summed up the controversy, “Voters want to choose how to cast their vote and it’s clear that 80% want to vote early by mail or in person at the county recorder’s office. Every election cycle more voters choose to vote early and less turnout on election day. In the 2016 General election, 67% voted early. In the 2020 General, it’s 80%.
“The actual question is why we aren’t listening to what the voters want and why would anyone want to limit their options to make their voices heard when there is no sound basis to do so?”
So, for now, there will be no 100% hand counts though Judd, Crosby, Stevens and others across the state and country support such an initiative due to the belief the 2020 election was stolen in spite of all the audits performed which showed there were no errors in determining Joe Biden won the presidency. Audits even produced more uncounted votes for Biden and none for Donald Trump.