BISBEE — The resignation of Legislative District 14 Rep. Becky Nutt last Friday has resulted in some confusion as to which county gets to appoint someone to serve out her term, which expires next year.
Nutt, a Republican who lived in Clifton at the time of the 2020 election, was elected to serve all of Cochise and Greenlee counties and parts of Graham and eastern Pinal counties for two years.
On her nomination form for the 2020 election, she lists her residence as Clifton in Greenlee County, but gives her mailing address as Pearce in Cochise County.
Secretary of State Communications Director Sophia Solis replied to a query about which county gets to appoint and simply stated, “The county will be based on residency.” The Herald/Review has asked for more clarity, but did not get a response by press time.
Greenlee County officials question the premise that Cochise will get to appoint the new member. The Eastern Arizona Courier, a sister paper of the Herald/Review, has reported Greenlee County officials want to make the appointment since Nutt lived in Clifton during the time of the election.
“There are two routes Secretary of State Katie Hobbs can take when legislators resign. In counties with at least 30 precinct committee members, Hobbs would notify the state party chairman of the appropriate party of the resignation and those committee members would submit three names to the Board of Supervisors for consideration,” according to the EA Courier.
“If there aren’t at least 30 precinct committee members, Hobbs would directly notify the appropriate Board of Supervisors, which would then create a citizens’ panel that would submit three names.”
According to Cochise Elections Director Lisa Marra, the Cochise Board of Supervisors will be the appointing body because Cochise has more than 30 precinct committee members.
According to its county website, Greenlee County has seven precinct committee members.
“They will select someone to take her place based on recommendations of the Cochise Republican Party,” she continued. “The supervisors have 21 days to appoint a replacement since the Legislature is not in session — otherwise it would be in five days.”
On Tuesday, Cochise County Clerk of the Board Kim Lemons said the county received notice from the state of Nutt’s resignation.
Cochise Republican Party chairman Robert Montgomery said in an interview Tuesday he had received a notice from the state Republic Party and was waiting to get the official go-ahead from Hobbs, but was confident Cochise County would make the appointment selection.
“Hobbs has three days to contact us and we should receive the notification by (Wednesday),” said Montgomery. “We will have a special meeting to decide on three names.”
Marra said the supervisors may have to hold a special meeting for the appointment if they are unable to meet the appointment deadline on their regularly scheduled meeting dates.
The person appointed will fill Nutt’s term through 2022.
Currently, there are two Republican candidates declared for the LD District 14 seats up in 2022: Lupe Diaz and Rep. Gail Griffin, who holds the other seat of D14. No Democratic candidates have indicated they will run for the office as yet.
Nutt offered a verbal resignation to Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers on Friday, Oct. 29. She submitted a resignation letter dated Oct. 1 stating she was going to resign as of Nov. 1, but she did not provide any explanation in the letter.
Nutt has not responded to multiple attempts by the Herald/Review to contact her.
District 14 Rep. Gail Griffin said Nutt took a temporary teaching job out of state and that is why she resigned.
“I guess she’d rather be a teacher,” Griffin said.