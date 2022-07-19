WILLCOX — The historic citizen initiatives to designate active management areas in the Willcox and Douglas basin aquifers and get them on the November ballot have kept the phones busy at the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR).
So much so that the state agency will hold a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Willcox Community Center to answer questions.
The successful initiatives by the Arizona Water Defenders (AWD) to preserve underground water supplies has given many property owners pause as they see neighbors’ wells going dry as more and more land in the Sulphur Springs Valley is irrigated for the agricultural industry.
AWD succeeded in gathering enough certified voters’ signatures for the Willcox basin AMA and is awaiting the results of the submission of signatures for the Douglas basin.
The 1980 Arizona Groundwater Management Act gives residents of a community the opportunity to set groundwater protections themselves on the ballot, said Rebekah Wilce, AWD treasurer.
“Until now, however, no other Arizona residents have successfully taken advantage of this legal opportunity,” she added.
About AMAs
Active management areas (AMAs) are areas within the state that are subject to certain statutory and administrative regulations regarding the withdrawal and use of groundwater. There are currently five AMAs in the state.
The director of ADWR is required to adopt a management plan for each AMA that is updated on a periodic basis and that must be designed to assist the AMA in reaching or maintain its management goal.
A feature of AMAs is “they are subject to assured water supply requirements for new subdivisions,” according to ADWR. “Within an AMA, a developer of a proposed subdivision of six lots or more must have a 100-year assured water supply in order to obtain plat approval and offer lots for sale. A developer may demonstrate an assured water supply by either obtaining a commitment of water service from a water provider that has been designated by ADWR as having an assured water supply, or obtaining a certificate of assured water supply from ADWR by demonstrating that the subdivision will have a 100-year assured water supply.”
The Douglas basin already has an irrigation non-expansion area (INA) covering much of the basin. If the ballot measure succeeds, the AMA would replace the INA regulations.
For an AMA established after 1980 when the state started the program, only acres of land that were legally irrigated at any time prior to the five years preceding the call for an election may be irrigated with any water, except acres of land that were not irrigated during the relevant five-year time period may be irrigated with a decree or appropriative surface right established before the date of the call for the election.
Acres of land not irrigated during the relevant five-year time period may be irrigated if a substantial capital investment (SCI) has been made to bring the land into irrigation within a particular window time.
AMAs do not pertain to property owners who have wells pumping less than 35 gallons per minute. Persons withdrawing over 35 gallons per minute are required to measure their groundwater withdrawals with a measuring device and method that is approved by ADWR and must report the groundwater withdrawals to ADWR.
Problems with declining groundwater
The problem with the Willcox basins has been an ongoing disaster in the making for many years, according to AWD. Over the years, it has been the subject of numerous stories in print and broadcast news in the county, state, national and international news, particularly as overpumping groundwater has resulted in significant ground subsidence creating fissures across family yards and agricultural fields.
2021 was the year of numerous road closures due to fissures opening along U.S. Route 191 and U.S. Route 80 in Cochise County. According to the ADWR, the county ranks first in land subsidence and fissure formation in the state.
The attention gathered by the media reports has stirred the public interest into what is going on down beneath their feet and they want to hear more about ADWR’s role if an AMA is approved by the majority in the 2022 election.
AWD’s effort began in earnest early this year as more and more residential property owners faced life-changing decisions when wells no longer produced or failed to provide enough water to fill a bucket for washing up.
Dry wells and declining water tables result in agonizing decisions as small farmers and landowners seek ways to stay on their properties.
When a well runs dry, it takes thousands of dollars to deepen wells and many more thousands to find other possible locations to drill a new well. A big concern is also the expense of drilling wells deeper which take much stronger pumps to bring water up to households and gardens.
Their only recourse is to truck water in or sell off the land that may have been in the family for 100 years.
Meeting topics
ADWR will provide general information on the proposed AMAs, but will not provide information related to election procedures. The state agency does not take any position with respect to the proposed designation of the Willcox Groundwater Basin or the Douglas Groundwater Basin as AMAs.
According to the ADWR, “The meeting will be solely for the purpose of providing information about AMAs generally and certain statutory requirements that ADWR would administer if a new AMA were to be designated by election. Hydrologic information will not be presented.”
While ADWR staff will answer questions, there will not be time allotted for advocating for or against the AMA designation.