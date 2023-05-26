SIERRA VISTA — Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee spoke about her financial initiatives for Arizona and what she plans to continue to do in her second term during a recent interview with the Herald/Review.
Yee said her role of state treasurer is being the chief banking and investment officer of Arizona. She invests funds for the state and local governments and manages $63 billion of the state’s cash flow.
She took office in 2019 and was re-elected for state treasurer for a second term.
Arizona Education Savings Plan
In October 2020, Yee took over the Arizona Education Savings Plan, Az529, from the post secondary education commission office. According to Yee, the Arizona education savings plan is an initiative that helps Arizonans create an education savings fund to promote any form of post secondary education.
The office of treasury changed the name from “Arizona College Savings Plan” to the “Arizona Education Savings Plan,” to ensure anyone could open an account and use the money for different educational paths, Yee said.
“It can be used for work-force training, job skills training or vocation school,” she said.
Yee said that it was her mission to reach out to families who have never considered going to college or persuing additional education after high school. With a 529 plan, families can put down as little as $15 and over time, the money will grow.
Yee added she wanted to be able to reach every community in Arizona to ensure people knew of the savings plan.
“We translated our documents to Navajo and to Spanish,” Yee said. “We have seen the highest levels of engagement with our non-English speaking families.”
Yee continued to say that one of the best things about this savings plan is the tax deduction. There is a $2,000 deduction for every beneficiary, even for families filing jointly.
A parent does not have to be the one to open an account. Other family members such as grandparents or aunts and uncles could create an account for someone else and receive the tax deductions, Yee added.
This summer, Yee said her office is holding a photo contest, in which K-12 students take a photo of themselves or something that represents what they want to be when they grow up. There will be 10 winners from all over the state and they will receive $529 in a created 529 savings plan.
“It starts the conversation with their families about what it’ll take to get there,” Yee said.
Yee added that any leftover money from a 529 account can carry over into a person’s retirement account.
Financial Literacy Task Group
In addition to the Az529 initiative, Yee established a financial literacy task force when she took office in 2019. The task force meets quarterly in public meetings.
She said that the task force consists of experts in the field of financial literacy. They help students, veterans, senior citizens and those in a financial institution.
“We try to reach out to every community from students to senior citizens on how they can be better equipped with managing their money,” Yee said. “I believe that there is a direct correlation between how we manage our finances in our homes to the greater fiscal health of Arizona.”
Another initiative Yee has put in place is requiring students to take one semester of a financial literacy class before graduating high school.
Yee said the treasury’s website has resources and tips on managing finances for students to senior citizens.
Land Endowment Fund
In addition to the savings plan and the financial literacy task group, there is a Land Endowment Fund that helps public schools across the state.
According to the state treasurer’s website, under Article 10, Section 7 of the Arizona Constitution, there is a land endowment given to the state by the federal government.
Each year, when the state sells land, the money goes into the endowment and is split into 13 beneficiaries. One of the beneficiaries is K-12 public schools, Yee said.
“They are the largest, in terms of the rollout for funding,” Yee said. “They receive 93% of all the proceeds that come from the permanent land endowment trust fund.”
Yee added that her office does not determine how much money goes to each school. The money is given to the K-12 school system and is divided equally. This is in addition to what schools receive from the Legislature. For the 2023 fiscal year, the land endowment generated $402 million and had a market value of $7.5 million.
National default
When discussing the national debt, Yee said that it is unknown and unclear what will happen to states if the nation goes into default. She said if the bills are not paid at the federal level, the responsibility will fall to the states.
“We are well prepared here in Arizona, because we keep very liquid in terms of the management of our funds,” Yee said.
Yee said the state follows its motto,“safety, before liquidity, before yield,” as its investment strategy. She said it keeps funds in place and available, or “liquid,” in case of a national default or any other emergency.
Yee said the the same plan was in place for COVID-19. With this, she said the state was able to earn $2.3 billion during the global pandemic.
Investments
In addition to the plan set in place for an emergency, Yee also manages investments and funds of local governments. Yee said there has been more than a 74.5% increase in local government investment pools.
“Because of their investments and an increase in our investment pool, they are seeing the returns come back, so there is more money in the pockets of our local government friends,” Yee said.
Yee added that because of this increase there is less need for taxation because of investment choices.
“Safety, before liquidity, before yield will always be our motto,” Yee said. “We’re always going to have safe investments, we’re always going to have liquidity.”
Yee said the state uses a higher level of standards to invest. The only investments are in U.S.-based companies. The state has a team that “scrubs” companies to ensure they have solid and safe investment options.
What she plans to continue
For the next three and a half years, Yee said that she plans to serve Arizonans in a way that safely invests and protects their tax dollars.
Yee also wants to continue her efforts in spreading financial education throughout the state and promoting the Arizona education savings plan with seasonal contests.
“Az529 is just starting,” Yee said.
She says in the fall there will be an essay contest on what students want to be when they grow up and another art contest in the spring, so students have the chance to win money toward their savings account.