BISBEE — For the first time in the state, there is a citizen-initated measure to decide if registered voters want an Active Management Area established in the Willcox basin to protect groundwater.
The measure will appear on the November ballot in Cochise and Graham counties.
AMAs are areas within the state that are subject to certain statutory and administrative regulations regarding the withdrawal and use of groundwater, according to the Arizona Department of Water Resources. Each AMA must have a water management goal. The management goals for the existing AMAs are set forth in statute.
The director of the ADWR is required to adopt a management plan for each AMA that is updated on a periodic basis and must be designed to assist the AMA in reaching or maintain its management goal.
Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd heard what was required of the county from Elections Director Lisa Marra and Deputy County Attorney Kris Carlson in the Friday work session.
English said, “I just want everyone to know this is not a county-initiated referendum. We have nothing to do with the AMA if it passes.”
Marra noted the county’s only role is to get the information necessary for the ballot initiative deadline and to offer people the opportunity to make for or against statements in the pamphlet. It was not determined if the county would charge for those opinions as many jurisdictions do, including the state. It is common, though, to limit the number of words per comment.
There are 6,401 voters in the Cochise County portion of the basin and since some of the basin includes a portion of Graham County, 211 registered voters there will be able to vote as well, Marra added.
Once the Board of Supervisors calls an election to establish the AMA, a freeze on new irrigable land would go into effect.
When the Supervisors will call for the election is up in the air, but they have a few months to put it on an agenda.
Arizona Water Defenders started a grassroots movement in attempt to protect groundwater levels in the Willcox, Kansas Settlement, Turkey Creek, Sunizona, Sunsites and other small communities as wells went dry and fissures continue created by land subsidence from pumping more water out of the basin than goes in it.
Volunteers collected the names of 909 people, of which 20 signatures were eliminated, said Marra. The remaining signatures were considered valid and met the statute to allow the ballot measure.
In an April 7 Willcox City Council meeting, City Manager Caleb Blaschke said wells have dropped 40 feet in four years. AWD noted, “It doesn’t seem like continuing to do nothing about groundwater overdraft is the best way forward.”
Residents of the Sulphur Springs Valley have endured water problems for the past few years, which AWD says are becoming worse. They are concerned with the number of residential and small farm wells going dry and decided to move forward on something to help stave off further reduction of the aquifer caused by major agricultural wells. Forming an AMA seemed to be the only route as no legislators, state or local, offered any real help.
ADW noted the AMA will not affect any wells that pump 35 gallons per minute or less. The organizers say an AMA is an important tool for managing the groundwater consumption of large–scale users within a groundwater basin.
If the measure passes, the governor will appoint members to an advisory committee. This committee will not govern the Willcox AMA, said Ashley Dahlke, AWD chairwoman. It does not set usage policy. The committee members will advise an area director for the Willcox AMA and make “recommendations on groundwater management programs and policies and may comment on draft management plans.”
Dahlke and AWD treasurer Rebekah Wilce stated in a letter to the Herald/Review, “The community, including growers, is guaranteed input into the process of creating and adopting management goals and plans for a new AMA through public hearings held in the basin following state statutes. If those goals and plans don’t meet the community’s needs, the law allows the community to challenge them through a process of judicial review."
Under an AMA, irrigation water rights would be managed by the Arizona Department of Water Resources.
AWD also has been working to gather signatures of registered voters in the Douglas basin as a large agricultural industry expands, even though an Irrigation Nonexpansion Area has been in effect since 1980. Those signatures are required by July 7.
According to Arizona Department of Water Resources, the Douglas INA allows the continued use of existing wells if the land was legally irrigated at any time between Jan. 1, 1975, and Jan. 1, 1980.
There is one exception. If the ADWR director finds that substantial capital investment was made for onsite irrigation facilities or improvement of land for irrigation use, that land may be irrigated. The investment must have been made during a specified period and investment must have occurred during the 12 months before June 12, 1980.
For information on the AMAs, visit the ADWR website: https://new.azwater.gov/ama/faqs-willcox-ama.