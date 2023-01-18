SIERRA VISTA — Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay's strong suit has always been her innate ability for envisioning possibilities that could benefit her community in incalculable ways.

Whether it's securing a $1.2 million mental health grant and a rapid-crisis technology network to keep schools safe, or urging lawmakers to find a financial fix for Aggregate Expenditure Limits before teachers and school programs are cut, Clay has always been in the forefront of creating new initiatives for the betterment of Cochise County.

