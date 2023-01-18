SIERRA VISTA — Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay's strong suit has always been her innate ability for envisioning possibilities that could benefit her community in incalculable ways.
Whether it's securing a $1.2 million mental health grant and a rapid-crisis technology network to keep schools safe, or urging lawmakers to find a financial fix for Aggregate Expenditure Limits before teachers and school programs are cut, Clay has always been in the forefront of creating new initiatives for the betterment of Cochise County.
When she talks, lawmakers listen.
So does the Arizona Department of Education.
Thanks to the 2021 American Rescue Plan that provided elementary and secondary school Relief Fund grants, Clay was able to obtain a $75,000 grant from the ADE for an educational garden in an area that was once a parking lot outside the Cochise County Assessor and Development Service building on East Foothills Drive. It also houses the county superintendent of school's office and shares a large parking lot with the Cochise Health & Social Services building.
Already in the preliminary stages, the garden will be constructed on the north side of the building.
"I felt the space could be much better utilized and could provide outdoor educational workshops, edible gardens, a play area for children and a place for educators to work and communicate in a beautiful greenspace surrounding," said Clay. "It's a STEAM garden area based on the principles using science, technology, engineering arts and math as an approach to learning."
Expected to be completed in late spring, Clay said the STEAM educational garden has broken ground in an approximate 100-foot-by-100-foot area thanks to volunteers who initially cleared the area of what Clay called "a lot of junk" and spread a bed of gravel over it.
It will house a gazebo workspace wired for Wi-Fi, several gardens with an irrigation system, planters, shade sails and canopy shelters along with an interactive children's play space.
Nationally, STEAM-focused gardens have been on the rise for more than a decade.
In Pontiac, Michigan, a 4-H youth mentoring program offered by Michigan State University Extension in numerous communities throughout the state use various STEAM projects to help youth build school gardens through a collaborative mentor/student relationship.
In Eugene, Oregon, the community’s School Garden Project has been improving the quality of gardens for hundreds of first- through eighth-graders based on STEM education since 2012. Organizers have praised the hands-on, learning-based project for providing new learning opportunities and for students to work in their own living laboratory.
Clay said putting the garden together and maintaining it will be a combined community effort.
"The watering system will be installed by volunteers from the Cochise Master Gardeners Association, and maintenance of the system will be part of the education with oversight from volunteers of the Master Gardeners, 4-H clubs and other organizations," said Clay. "Cochise College will help build our structures and properly wire them to ensure they will meet our needs."
Teachers, clubs and various groups with projects and ideas will be encouraged to sign up for monthly demonstrations, she added.
Clay was also jubilant after learning that recently-hired mental health consortium manager Charlotte Taylor is a Master Gardener; she can't wait to get her hands into the STEAM garden.
"When I told her about this she became really excited about it and said she could use her know-how to help us in any way she could," said Clay. "She's been volunteering with gardens for a long time, and along with all her other skills, she brings her Master Gardener abilities as well. She's just as thrilled about this as we are."
"When this is completed, it will be another collaborative team effort for this community."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone