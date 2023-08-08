BISBEE — On Feb. 14, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors passed election duties to County Recorder David Stevens, and as of June 9 he told them he was resigning as interim elections director.

Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby decided to turn over the elections director’s duties after the resignation of former Elections Director Lisa Marra, who cited harassment and a toxic workplace environment over an insistence on holding a hand count of the 2022 election results. She was advised by the County Attorney’s Office the request for the hand count was illegal because the election was already in progress.

