BISBEE — On Feb. 14, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors passed election duties to County Recorder David Stevens, and as of June 9 he told them he was resigning as interim elections director.
Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby decided to turn over the elections director’s duties after the resignation of former Elections Director Lisa Marra, who cited harassment and a toxic workplace environment over an insistence on holding a hand count of the 2022 election results. She was advised by the County Attorney’s Office the request for the hand count was illegal because the election was already in progress.
Judd and Crosby decided to turn over all election duties to Stevens, even some of their own responsibilities set by state statute.
On June 5, Stevens sent an email to the supervisors stating his services as interim director were no longer needed. He hired Bob Bartelsmeyer from La Paz County, who was vocal about alleged fraud in the 2020 election, to replace Marra.
Stevens stated in his email, “My services as interim Elections Director are no longer needed and I am resigning the position effective today June 9, with the two main priorities completed, the May 16 Jail District Election and the hiring of an Elections Director.”
It was his official 90-day notice, the agreed upon requirement when he was appointed. He stated he would still oversee the hiring and training of new staff, with certification training to begin this week. Bartelsmeyer was not certified by the state at the time of his hiring.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka replied to his email, “In addition to naming you as Interim Elections Director, the agreement delegated administration of the responsibility of the operations and administration of elections and special districts to the County Recorder. Is your email sent on June 9, your written termination of the agreement which starts the 90-day notice, thereby terminating the agreement on September 7?”
Stevens responded, “Yes.”
Stevens noted in November there will be mail-in only elections, two of which are the Benson Hospital District and the Willcox Unified School District.
He told the Herald/Review, “The department has been staffed with three people now, I am proceeding with training of the elections manager and elections assistant. They are in certification training this week. There is a meeting of the board on Aug. 22 to discuss the transition of the department back to the board.
“I would like to thank the Supervisors and all the citizens that supported me in this effort and to let you all know that it was as beneficial to me as it was for the county.”
