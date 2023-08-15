SIERRA VISTA — Thieves are seemingly everywhere, getting their hands on everything that’s not nailed down and fencing merchandise to make a fast buck by selling it online.
Apparently those items now include meters owned by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative. The utility cooperative says multiple meters of theirs have been stolen and are being posted online for a quick sale.
Not only are the meters stolen property; they also create legal and safety issues for SSVEC, especially for people who purchase them through the internet.
It’s a concern the Sierra Vista-based cooperative is not taking lightly.
Buyers of the illegally sold meters run the risk of becoming subject to criminal prosecution, and more importantly, injuring themselves if they try to install a meter. In most states, purchasing stolen properties is a criminal offense.
“It takes some safety training for our people to correctly install these meters, and if you don’t really know what you are doing, the likelihood that you can be seriously injured is very real,” said SSVEC Vice President of Technical Services Manny Gonzales.
SSVEC said a recent post appeared in an online auction website advertising eight of its meters for sale. Two of the electric meters had already been purchased, according to wording in the ad.
“These devices were stolen from SSVEC, and a complaint has been filed with the authorities to pursue criminal prosecution of those involved in the theft,” Gonzales said.
Purchasing a stolen meter online and wiring the device to your home or business is not going to provide you with a free ride of electricity at no cost. Gonzalez warned you’re going to get caught.
“As soon as these meters are connected to our grid, we know where they are located,” he said.
Gonzales also warned SSVEC members of the dangers of tampering with a meter.
“It’s unfortunate that some believe they can save money on their electric bill by attempting to change or rewire the meter,” he said. “It takes training and a fundamental understanding of the dangers involved with handling these devices, and if you don’t handle it correctly, you can be seriously injured.”
