SSVEC alert

A warning posted by SSVEC about stolen meters being sold online.

SIERRA VISTA — Thieves are seemingly everywhere, getting their hands on everything that’s not nailed down and fencing merchandise to make a fast buck by selling it online.

Apparently those items now include meters owned by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative. The utility cooperative says multiple meters of theirs have been stolen and are being posted online for a quick sale.

