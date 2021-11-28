A lawsuit filed by a Sierra Vista man against two current Cochise County Board of Supervisors that has run the gamut through the state’s highest tribunals is back in front of the same Superior Court judge who initially dismissed it.
Except this time, the suit filed by David Welch against county Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd will be heard in Cochise County Superior Court’s Division VII by Greenlee County Superior Court Judge Monica Stauffer. The latter had dismissed the case in March 2019 after attorneys for the county supervisors filed for dismissal of the suit.
Welch sued the Cochise County Board of Supervisors in February 2019 after current supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd appointed the third member of the board — Pat Call — as justice of the peace for the Sierra Vista Justice Court.
Welch claims the appointment violated state open meeting laws and that Call — who is no longer justice of the peace — transgressed the state’s conflict of interest law leading up to the vote. Welch’s complaint also claims Call participated in a discussion earlier in the Board of Supervisors’ meeting to forego an application process for filling the vacancy, and then participated in a closed meeting prior to English making the motion to appoint him to the position.
The Board of Supervisors filed for dismissal of Welch’s complaint in March 2019, arguing, among other things, that a citizen doesn’t have standing to bring the court action challenging Call’s appointment because that citizen was not directly affected by that action; and that any claims they violated the open meetings law was remedied when they ratified Call’s appointment in an open meeting.
Stauffer granted the county’s motion to dismiss Welch’s claim, saying that Welch “failed to show distinct and palpable injury or particularized harm.” Stauffer also agreed that the county’s public ratification meeting, “cured any issue of open meeting laws improprieties at the March 14, 2019 ratification meeting.”
When Welch appealed Stauffer’s decision, he won at the Arizona Court of Appeals level and the latter remanded the case back to Stauffer’s courtroom.
The Court of Appeals stated that Welch does have a right to sue because he is a citizen and a taxpayer, and, the fact that the county supervisors ratified Call’s appointment publicly does not negate that the actual appointment of Call was made in a closed meeting.
After the Court of Appeals issued its decision, the Board of Supervisors filed a motion asking the Arizona Supreme Court to review the matter.
The Supreme Court heard the case in early June, saying the two main points were whether taxpayer standing suffices to enforce Arizona’s public accountability laws and whether statutory ratification moots an open-meeting claim.
As part of their decision in early September, the Supreme Court justices also cast doubt on Call’s involvement in his own nomination as justice of the peace.
“ ... The circumstances preceding Call’s appointment plausibly imply his involvement in his own nomination,” the decision states. “He took part in the Board’s decisions to forego other candidate selection methods, to go into executive session, and to table the matter — all without publicly disclosing his interest in the position.
“The Board then resumed its session an hour after the appointed time and immediately nominated and appointed Call to the post. Because the Board’s decision affected Welch’s statutorily protected interest in preventing self-dealing, he has standing to challenge it.”
In a recent email, Welch’s attorney, Chris Russell, said he and the rest of Welch’s trial team appreciated the higher court’s recognition of a “citizen’s standing” to bring suit against a public entity such as Cochise County.
“We are appreciative that the Supreme Court provided a rational and common sense analysis of a citizen’s standing to bring a private cause of action against the Cochise County Board of Supervisors,” Russell said in the email. “Mr. Welch, as a citizen within the Board’s zone of interest, may now proceed with his effort to hold the county to a policy of transparency and accountability.
“The high court certainly provided Arizonian’s workable guidance on standing in the context of governmental meetings and actions. We are anxious to get back to the work of holding the county accountable—the case will proceed.”
In a telephonic hearing earlier this month in Division VII, Stauffer asked Russell what claims he and his client are still seeking.
Russell said the issues on the table include the claim of the open meeting violation and the conflict of interest transgression.
He requested a trial possibly between June and August 2022 that could last three days.