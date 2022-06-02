BISBEE — “Supervisor Crosby, I need to inform you that an Open Meeting Law violation could result in increased liability for the county, fines or the removal of office in order to limit the county’s liability.”
So said County Administrator Richard Karwaczka to Board of Supervisors member Tom Crosby about his testing of Open Meeting Laws during an April 10 meeting of the board after a number of warnings from Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts and Board Chair Ann English.
They were not the first warnings asking Crosby to stick to the agenda item. It has been going on throughout his term that started in January 2021.
Open Meeting Law states any "uncertainty should be resolved in favor of openness in government. Any question whether the Open Meeting Law applies to a certain public body likewise should be resolved in favor of applying the law."
The possible violations stemmed from an agenda item discussion during the April 10 meeting on the extension for one year of an intergovernmental agreement between Cochise Health and Social Services and the Arizona Department of Health Services to continue COVID–19 testing program in partnership with Cochise Community Health Clinics Inc. The county received $1 million for the testing program and still has $177,931 to spend.
Crosby asked CHSS Director Alicia Thompson if the state had lifted the emergency order put in place in 2020, if unvaccinated people with apparent immunity should get the COVID-19 vaccination series and if the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System was under-reported. He immediately was cautioned of a potential OML violation for those questions by English and Roberts.
He told Roberts, “I plan to proceed as I desire. If it’s a test for an OML violation, so be it.”
Roberts replied, “You are knowingly violating the OML.”
Crosby said, “We’ll see. You are not a judge.”
Roberts stated, “And you are not an attorney.”
It left Thompson questioning whether she should answer his questions or not. She asked if she could be seen as complicit in OML violations.
Roberts told her she did not have to respond if she felt it would put her in jeopardy.
Crosby then asked Thompson, “Have you made any reassessments of the risk–benefit analysis of COVID-19 vaccines due to any evidence contrary to what I would refer to as the pro–vaccine narrative?”
He was again cautioned by Roberts.
The measure passed with English and Peggy Judd voting to approve the new IGA and Crosby voting in opposition.
That meeting led to a work session May 10 to discuss how the supervisors and staff should deal with his frequent flaunting of OML and establish stricter procedures to deal with the possible violations. That would include directing the County Attorney’s Office to report such violations to the Arizona Attorney General.
Karwaczka wanted to get the supervisors’ perspective on implementation of such a policy.
Judd said she did “not feel like our procedure is wrong. I don’t know if we need to be stricter.”
For English, the matter was a simple one — keep to the topic of the agenda items as they were noticed and published.
She also said the supervisors could not speak to each other on agenda items outside a public setting since two supervisors is a quorum.
She said, “People have asked me, don’t I wish there were more board members so we could talk to one another. Even if we had five or six supervisors, you still couldn’t call up a board member to talk. Business discussions need to be public and on the agenda. A discussion outside the board room meeting should never, ever take place.”
Judd attempted to say a larger board would mean they could talk out of the public eye on business, but Roberts quickly interrupted her and said, “No you can’t.” Judd said she knew of city councils and school boards that talked among themselves out of a public meeting.
“As the chairperson, I’m responsible to stick to the agenda as it’s posted,” English said to Crosby. “I know we’ve collided on this. You use the term sometimes – free speech. My answer to that is as long as you are speaking to the topic of the agenda item, I won’t stifle you. But, when you move away from the agenda topic, your free speech stops.”
Roberts concurred.
English added, “I don’t want to be a party to OML violations. I’m not going to physically restrain you. But, when I say and the county attorney says that’s off topic, you need to stop. I think the board needs to direct the county attorney to report OML violations.”
Roberts said she was obligated to report instances of OML violations to the AG.
“How would she determine it’s an OML violation?” said Crosby. “I have an opinion. She can report her opinion.”
Roberts replied, "But mine is a legal opinion."
Staff presented a formal directive to the board during the May 24 meeting that would require the County Attorney’s Office to report OML violations.
Crosby brought in telephonically a former counsel for the Arizona Corporation Commission, Timothy La Sota, who said what was proposed was something he never saw in his years of practicing law and called the measure “baffling.” He said anyone can make a complaint directly to the Open Meeting Law Enforcement Team, so the directive was unnecessary.
La Sota also claimed the agenda item was about controlling the transmission of the virus and was much broader than just testing.
The grant originally was awarded in 2021 and specifically for COVID-19 testing, which was approved by English and Judd with Crosby voting against it. The documentation attached to the item included a summary that stated, “This IGA has funded the work of Chiricahua Community Health Center to provide community testing.” This statement was provided with the agenda item.
Civil Deputy County Attorney Paul Correa, who sat in as counsel for the May 25 meeting, said “We try our best to give you good council. We try to be helpful. If I see a supervisor going off topic and creating a risk to the county, I’m going to let you know.”
Crosby concluded by telling English, “It pains me to say to you, you are consistently unfair to me, because I’m confident you didn’t mean to be. There’s a disparity as how people are treated on the board.”
“I try to keep a civil tongue and be courteous to one another,” said English. “I don’t want to be in a confrontation with any board member, but when the county attorney says you’re veering off, you’ve been warned.”