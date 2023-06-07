BISBEE — As expected, those opposed to the mail-in ballot format for the half-cent sales tax increase to build a new county jail again appeared at the June 6 meeting of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to protest the election.
The jail district tax was passed last month and the election results were accepted by the supervisors acting as the Jail District Board. Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby accepted the receipt of the canvass
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka said according to Arizona statute, the supervisors were required to accept the results. Judd and English did, but Crosby abstained from voting, but gave no reason for his decision.
Some who wanted the election negated based their argument on the misinformation of election deficiencies and fraud that has been heard in a number of cases before the state courts, including the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court, and were dismissed due to a lack of evidence.
Sierra Vistan Kim DePew said she was forced to vote by mail for the first time in her life and insisted the results from the tabulation machines should not be accepted. She and others cited concerns of “the integrity of elections” and the lack of a method to ensure ballot ownership.
Since the measure was defeated in Judd’s District 3, some asked her not to accept the results. Others asked to have the whole election tossed because some voters may have been disenfranchised as they did not receive ballots.
County Recorder David Stevens, acting as the interim elections department director, mailed out 76,219 ballots to those on the registered voting list, which included inactive voters, but only 25,048 were accepted. There were 3,215 ballots returned undeliverable by the United States Postal Service, which were not accepted or counted. There were 16 ballots with under votes, meaning they were blank with no choice selected, and 21 ballots were rejected due to no signatures.
The elections department rejected another 420 ballots since they were not received on time. There were were 12,891 yes votes and 12,141 no votes. Total voter turnout was just 32.84% of the votes that could have been cast.
At the May 25 board meeting of the Jail District, Stevens said the state accuracy inspections and tests of the county election system passed before the election and after. There were no problems and the system was working as it should.
Others brought up Proposition 132, which passed in November and increased the percentage of signatures required on state tax issues. It takes a 60% of votes cast to approve any new state tax issue.
However, the proposition only applies to state tax initiatives, not counties or municipalities.
Some also want the supervisors to stop mail-in voting and using machines to tabulate election results. But, most people in the state approve of mail in voting and have been cast their votes for years via mail or more recently drop box locations.
Wednesday, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes released a statement on Mohave County's attempt to hand count all ballots in the 2024 presidential election:
"My role is to support the counties that run our elections, which includes providing advice to elected officials who are responsible for the administration of our elections, in accordance with state and federal law. I am concerned that any plan to initiate a full hand count of ballots for a future election would put these officials in serious legal jeopardy, including possible criminal liability, for violations of state law. I urge any county official to consider the negative consequences to election systems, voters and taxpayers that would result from the introduction of election procedures that will increase the risk of error and have no legal basis or proof of concept.”
CCSO gets money
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office received a $131,883 grant from the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission Drug, Gang and Violent Crime Control Grant to fund the Special Operations Division's overtime and employee related expenses for its narcotics and smuggling investigations.
According to county deputy Lt. Sean Gijanto, the grant assists in combating the sale of illegal narcotics, gangs and violent crime and allows the county to conduct operations to counteract smuggling activity throughout Cochise County.
The funding is restricted for use under the Special Operations Division for only these specific functions, effective July 1 through June 30, 2024.
Moson Road project
Thanks to a $1 million grant from the Sierra Vista Metropolitan Planning Organization and another $90,455 from the county, the long-term Moson Road improvement project can continue as requested by Jackie Watkins, director of the county Engineering and Natural Resources Department.
The supervisors approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation to administer the design of the Moson Road corridor, which will run from State Route 92 to Hereford Road. A study recommended changes in lane layout, improved intersections and drainage.