BISBEE — As expected, those opposed to the mail-in ballot format for the half-cent sales tax increase to build a new county jail again appeared at the June 6 meeting of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to protest the election.

The jail district tax was passed last month and the election results were accepted by the supervisors acting as the Jail District Board. Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby accepted the receipt of the canvass

