BISBEE — Following a superior court judge’s recommendation, Cochise County supervisors Tom Borer, Ann English and Peggy Judd approved an intergovernmental agreement with Santa Cruz County to guarantee housing for a maximum of four juveniles, beginning Jan. 1 at a cost of $675,000 a year, through June 30, 2023, last month.
With the limit of four beds at the Santa Cruz County Juvenile Detention Center, the county Court Administrator John Schow asked for and received approval of a similar contract with Pinal County from the Cochise County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting.
In order to meet an increased possible need, County Deputy Civil Attorney Britt Hanson recommended the supervisors approve an IGA with Pinal County at a per diem cost of $300 a day through 2021. In 2022, the cost will rise to $347 a day.
“This is a handy backup plan,” said Hanson.
On a related issue, the supervisors also approved the termination of an IGA between the Cochise County Superior Court, on behalf of its Juvenile Detention Center, and the Cochise County School Superintendent's Office to provide educational services to juveniles in detention effective Jan. 1, 2021.
COVID–19 financial aide
The county will be reimbursed $10,310 for expenses related to the COVID–19 emergency for cleaning supplies, preventive measures and vehicle usage in response to the pandemic thanks to Arizona’s Express Pay Program funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) which the supervisors approved. The program funds 75 percent of the cost of $18,329. The remaining $3,436 will be paid by FEMA, said Daniel Duchon, budget manager.
New roof at county complex
Work could begin in a matter of weeks to repair the roof on Building C at the county complex on Melody Lane. Marty Haverty, public works director, pointed out it has been leaking due to penetrations made in for purposes not quite clear in the building housing the Procurement and Facilities Departments.
An $85,885 contract for services with Landmark Metal Buildings was approved by the supervisors. Work will begin in four to six weeks.
County Administrator contract
The board also approved the contract for the new county administrator, Richard Karwaczka, in the amount of $150,000 plus benefits, with a $500 a month car allowance for in–county travel and $1,500 per year for continued training.
Karwaczka, who has been learning the ropes since Oct. 5., joked with the supervisors, “I know where the coffee is and I know how to get out of the building.”