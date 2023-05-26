BISBEE — Even though a number of residents turned out for the meeting of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors acting as the Jail District Board to object to the mail-in election for the half cent sales tax, Supervisors Peggy Judd and Ann English voted to accept the election results.
Supervisor Tom Crosby did not and remained opposed to any tax increase.
This means the county sales tax will be raised to one cent with the anticipated start date of Jan. 1, 2024, and a sunset date of 25 years.
Judd, who said previously she planned on approving the canvass, stated, “We have to make hard choices. I appreciate you came here, but we’ve been working on this for seven years. This was the least harmful and the most beneficial way we could do it. We need the jail and we need to do it right. There will be lots of opportunities for public inclusion.”
She was happy County Recorder David Stevens was now in charge of election and stated, “We got him into it.”
The Jail District Advisory Committee, made up of people appointed by the supervisors, held a series of meetings last year, Judd pointed out. Public forums were held by the county administration and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office in April and May across the county so people could ask questions and hear about the gravity of the situation.
Most reiterated they did not trust the signature verification method used by the county recorder’s office. Nor did they approve of the mail-in voting process even though County Recorder David Stevens, a Republican, oversaw the election in his temporary position as county elections director.
All who spoke complained the supervisors should have canceled the election and some blamed English and former elections director Lisa Marra for “ramrodding” the election through. But English is just one voice out of three; alone, she cannot do anything. And Marra had no say in what elections to hold.
State statutes guide what the supervisors can and cannot do, one being they cannot end the use of mail-in ballots and the other, they cannot stop using tabulation machines. The state Legislature makes the laws and Judd told those attending they needed to talk to legislators.
Still others said the county did not do enough to publicize the jail district’s half-cent tax increase. The supervisors appointed 15 people from districts to serve on the Jail District Advisory Committee last summer. Those meetings were open to the public and were recorded. The committee members recommended the county move forward on the project.
In April and May, Dannels and Jail Commander Kenny Bradshaw traveled the county to bring the plan to the public in Bisbee, Benson, Douglas, Sierra Vista, Palominas, Willcox and Tombstone.
English was puzzled at the intent of those who did not trust the election results when Stevens, their champion, oversaw the whole process as the interim elections director. His office verifies the signatures on the ballots and now feeds them into the machines.
Crosby said the board violated due process when it decided to hold a mail-in election. He said the county and the sheriff decided to hold the mail-in only election and published a notice in the newspaper before the supervisors voted on it.
However, from the start, County Administrator Richard Karwaczka and Dannels spoke of an early election and noted it would be a mail-in only election.
A few wanted the federal and state governments to step in and pay for it. Apparently, they were unaware state Rep. Gail Griffin was able to secure $20 million in funding from the state and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly managed to earmark $2.2 million in federal money for the jail, as has been reported in the Herald/Review numerous times. Their efforts to gather $22.2 million for the jail would have been for nothing and the money would have disappeared if the election was canceled.
Options to a new jail
Since January of last year, Dannels, Bradshaw and the supervisors have discussed the jail’s problems in numerous meetings. Options were discussed in the meetings, like sending the male inmates to Pinal County, but it is a long trip to Florence and deputies would have to transport the inmates, possibly once or twice a day. When prisoners are released, deputies would have to bring them back. Time is not the only concern as it takes deputies off the streets.
Some prisoners could attend court electronically, but others may require a face-to-face hearing and more trips to Florence, said Bradshaw.
Then there is the cost of housing them in Pinal County at $2.3 million annually. On top of that are additional medical costs if an inmate needed more care than what was regularly provided.
They also discussed hiring a temporary judge to handle trials in Pinal County rather than bringing them back to Bisbee, but that tanked due to increased costs.
Pinal County officials asked if any of the current jail staff would be interested in working there, as many jails across the state are having difficulty maintaining a full staff, said Dannels.
Also talked about was housing inmates of nonviolent crimes at the state prison complex near the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport. There is a vacant structure at the prison, but it would need major upgrades. Dannels said the Department of Corrections would pay for the improvements, but it would take some time to complete the renovations.
They also looked into the Douglas city jail, but Dannels said the facility would not be able to provide for the county’s needs. The county would have to pay for the needed upgrades to the existing facility, which could run more than $3 million.
Again, there would be more travel required to haul inmates back and forth between the prison and the courts, said Karwaczka.
Dannels proposed moving female inmates to the Sierra Vista jail and juveniles to the Sierra Vista substation. It would require jail and medical staff and updating the facilities, including information technology, to accommodate women.
Transfers to and from Sierra Vista to Bisbee for court hearings and trials could cost as much as $600,000 a year and jail staff would cost around $1.3 million, according to Karwaczka.
Building the new jail on county-owned property on Judd Drive where the current jail is located would be the best solution.
All meetings of the supervisors and CCSO, as well as the advisory committee, are available on the county’s website.
Report on the election
Stevens stated State Logic and Accuracy tests were performed on Wednesday, April 12, at 2 p.m. with representatives from both political parties along with three election staff in attendance. Two sets of test decks were utilized and test were accurate, he said.
Stevens provided an overview of the election process and the results of all the ballots his team counted and cured.
He reported there were 76,219 eligible registered voters who were sent ballots and instructions on how to return them, but only 25,048 voted. There were 3,215 ballots returned undeliverable by the postal service and they were not accepted or counted. There were 16 ballots with under votes, meaning they were blank with no choice selected, and 21 ballots were rejected due to no signatures. His office rejected 420 ballots since they were not received on time.
The yes votes totaled 12,891 and no votes totaled 12,141.
He said a 30% voter turnout was typical for special elections in May and actually 32% is good turnout. Judd agreed.
Ballot Replacement Centers were established in Wilcox, Sierra Vista and the Recorders Office. It was open on election day from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. A total of 544 ballots were dropped off and 35 replacement ballots were issued.
Drop boxes were utilized during the early voting period. They were located in Sierra Vista, Douglas, Willcox, Benson and Bisbee. The boxes were removed at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 15, and 2,620 were collected overall
A staff member along with a local poll worker were utilized at Wilcox and Sierra Vista sites. Two couriers were onsite at 7 p.m. to bring all ballots and election materials back to the Elections Department. They arrived between 7:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. and took inventory of the returned materials before securing them in the warehouse. Staff was able to leave the facility at 9:45 p.m.
Stevens released the first run of the results at 8 p.m. on election night and posted them on the county’s website. The next update was done on Wednesday, May 17, at 5 p.m., which added 2,051 ballots. The election was closed out on Friday, May 19, at 5 p.m. when 15 cured signature were accepted and tabulated. There were 34 signature-cured ballots tabulated.
A Post Logic and Accuracy test was performed on Wednesday, May 24, and the system passed again, Stevens said.