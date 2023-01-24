BISBEE — “Are you going to throw out the baby with the baby water or approve this resolution?”
Cochise County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Ann English asked this of her fellow supervisors Tom Crosy and Peggy Judd as the two-hour morning meeting reconvened to discuss a resolution concerning the jail district ballot and mail-in voting.
At issue was the failure to include in a resolution approved Nov. 15 that the May election on the formation of a jail district would be a mail-in only election. No vote centers would be necessary.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka pointed out the public had already been informed through newspaper ads that the election would use only mail-in ballots.
Judd and Crosby were hesitant to hold a mail-in ballot election and Crosby said he did not know it was planned as a mail-in election.
Judd asked, “Who made the decision to hold the mail-in election? It might not be the best thing to do.”
Judd wanted to go back to the Nov. 15 meeting to hear the discussion about the resolution they approved and agreed to move on through the agenda and reconvene at 1 p.m.
When English opened the meeting after lunch, Judd said County Recorder David Stevens told her mail-in elections were expensive as the number of ballots mailed out were far more than the ballots mailed back by the county’s registered voters. At $3.50 each, money would be wasted and the cost would be nearly equal to having the 17 vote centers open for business on Tuesday, May 16.
“He said we only get a small amount of mailed-in ballots back from voters with just 18% returned to the county,” she said.
She said he also pointed out not many people participate in off-month elections like the one proposed for May. He suggested waiting until the November 2023 election.
She was also concerned about people who may lose or misplace their ballots and they would miss out on voting.
English noted 80% of the county’s voters preferred mail-in ballots.
A review of the 2022 General Election results showed there were 77,394 registered voters. Of the 47,284 ballots cast, 35,173 voters cast mail-in ballots. Only 12,111 voters went to the voting centers scattered around the county.
Judd added, “I know the sheriff wants this and I’m OK with mail-in ballots. But we need to know the cost and how much is wasted. We need to have a deep dive into the costs.”
She suggested waiting until Jan. 31, the final day needed for approval so the costs of the mail-in election would be available to them before they made the decision.
English stated, “I’m sorry this has come as such a shock to you. I thought you both knew this. It’s what we signed on to do.”
When the vote was finally taken, English and Judd voted to approve the mail-in election, with Crosby in opposition.
On another jail district matter, English and Judd approved the language that will appear on the ballots. Crosby voted no.
Crosby voted no because the ballot language did not provide what the cost would be for each county resident over the proposed 25-year commitment to collect the extra tax.
English pointed out the sales tax would be borne by those passing through the county reducing the cost to residents. She did not know how to pass on such cost information to the voters when there was fluctuation in play involving others paying the tax.
English said, “We don’t know what will happen after Year One.”
Crosby thought the estimate offered by Karwaczka at $67 per resident over the first year was too low. He wanted some sort of accounting of what the added sales tax would cost.
Judd suggested costs be included in the information pamphlet that every voter in the county will receive prior to the election, or to have the subject discussed in the many meetings to be held in county communities.
Crosby also wanted to drop a portion of the resolution concerning the ballot language, which stated the funds from the additional excise tax would be used for operating and maintaining the new jail. He said the General Fund would cover those expenses.
Though he made a motion reflecting his idea, there was no second so his motion died.
Karwaczka said it was thought the county would have to take out a $50 million bond debt and by the time the design plans are completed in two or three years, the money collected through the additional half cent sales tax would be collected and placed in the jail district funds. He placed the estimate for a new jail at $100 million, up from $90 million when talks first started. State Rep. Gail Griffin secured $20 million.
The last day to register to vote in order to be eligible to vote in this election is Monday, April 17.
The language approved reads:
May 19 Ballot Language
QUESTION
Cochise County Jail District Excise Tax: a yes or no vote.
Shall the Cochise County Jail District levy an excise (sales) tax for a period of twenty-five (25) years at a maximum rate of not to exceed one half of one percent (.50%), or 1/2 cent, to be used only for acquiring, constructing, operating, maintaining, and financing of county jail facilities and a county jail system?
A “YES” vote shall have the effect of authorizing the Cochise County Jail District to levy an excise (sales) tax not to exceed one half of one percent (.50%), or 1/2 cent, for 25 years, to be used only for acquiring, constructing, operating, maintaining, and financing of county jail facilities and a county jail system.
A “NO” vote shall have the effect of not authorizing the Cochise County Jail District to levy an excise (sales) tax for acquiring, constructing, operating, maintaining, and financing of county jail facilities and a county jail system.
Karwaczka also reminded the supervisors and the audience any comments arguing for or against the jail district must be no longer than 300 words.