BISBEE — “Are you going to throw out the baby with the baby water or approve this resolution?”

Cochise County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Ann English asked this of her fellow supervisors Tom Crosy and Peggy Judd as the two-hour morning meeting reconvened to discuss a resolution concerning the jail district ballot and mail-in voting.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?