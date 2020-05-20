BISBEE — Three judicial appointments made by presiding Superior Court Judge James Conlogue were approved by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors during the May 19 meeting.
Supervisors Tom Borer, Ann English and Peggy Judd unanimously approved the reappointment of Superior Court Judge Pro Tempore Terry Bannon, the appointment of Candyce Pardee to serve part time as Superior Court Pro Tempore, and the appointment of Justice of the Peace Patrick Call as Juvenile Hearing Officer.
The items were on the consent agenda and were not discussed in the open meeting. County Administrator Ed Gilligan explained the judge appointments to the Herald/Review, “The Presiding Judge has many administrative responsibilities and authorities to ensure the effective and efficient operation of our county courts. Among them is the authority to assign case management duties to judicial officers.
"In this instance, he is assigning Justice of the Peace Pat Call the extra duty of hearing juvenile traffic cases. This is an efficient way to handle those cases. This is an example of good governance and is consistent with the excellent job our court leaders are doing in managing limited staff and financial resources.”
The supervisors also approved the reappointment of Justice Court Precinct Five Pro Tempore, Gary W. Ramaeker, and the reappointment of Gerald F. Till, Paul Julien, Nathaniel Scott Redmon, C.J. Garan, Michael Skiles and Pamela Housh as county–wide Justice of the Peace Pro Tempores for emergency or temporary coverage.
On another court matter, the supervisors approved a five–year, open contract with Preventronics to Supply IP Security Cameras for the Superior Court located at 100 Quality Hill and the Administration Building located at 4 Ledge Avenue, in an amount not to exceed $31,111.73.
Currently, the courts have both analogue and IC Realtime cameras, which created problems including system failures that leave security guards and law enforcement blind, said Niltza Flores, associate court administrator.
Moving the security system and infrastructure to IC Real time will allow the addition of more cameras without system failures and more reliability to officers.
Court security standards require the courts to have video cameras with recording capabilities in entryway locations and throughout the common public areas, said Flores. Further, the security system is required to hold the recordings for retention and storage in a secured location.
To fulfill requirements, Flores was given the go–ahead with the project to provide new cabling, 25 new cameras and installation to replace old analogue cameras. A grant from the state Court Security Enhancement Funds will help with the cost.
The new equipment allows the system to be designed with upward growth and expansion in mind. In addition, a master central monitoring center is to be created and possibly relocated to aid in safeguarding of the equipment and recordings.
Judd noted the time was right to do the installation as the courthouse in under repair.