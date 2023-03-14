BISBEE — In order to build a sound foundation in reading, Cochise County has entered an agreement with Coconino County to start training teachers to better serve their students from kindergarten to fifth grade. 

During Tuesday’s meeting of the county Board of Supervisors, County School Superintendent Jackie Clay received unanimous approval for the intergovernmental agreement with Coconino County as the fiscal agent for a $260,056 literacy capacity building grant.

