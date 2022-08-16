BISBEE — County residents will not see a 2% rise in the primary property tax rate of 2.6747 as proposed by county staff to reduce the $35 million in unfunded liability the county owes to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
The PSPRS fund took some bad hits on investments in the 2002 dot-com crash and the 2008 housing crash. It created a staggering debt for many rural counties and cities that were held responsible to make up the losses. The larger populated counties and cities were able to cover some costs as the number of retirees receiving payout from PSPRS were fewer than those employed. However, those with more retirees than employees were left struggling to cover the losses.
During budget talks, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors was made aware of the $775,000 cut to the expenditure limit from the 2020 Census population loss. It was noted if the population continued to decline, the county could lose more funds.
The proposed 2% property tax increase would have allowed the county to pay more on the unfunded liability.
Supervisor Tom Crosby stated during the Aug. 15 meeting, “As bad as the problem with pension liability is, property tax is worse because it is a production tax placing overhead on businesses and their products and services. It creates predictable animosity between business owners and their wage earners.
“Property tax is the magic money tree elected officials go to seemingly to solve their problems. People are dealing with commodities inflation.”
Crosby pointed put the county paid $8 million this year on PSPRS, which lowered the county’s liability by $1.75 million, but county Budget Manager Daniel Duchon said, “The reports are released annually, in the winter, with valuations from the prior summer, and applied to the upcoming year. When the next report is released, it will show the assets, liabilities and unfunded liabilities reflecting the $8 million in payments.”
He went on to explain, “PSPRS is not like a mortgage. With mortgages and auto loans — typical debt — you make payments until it is paid off. Every payment decreases the debt.
“PSPRS is a pension system which is a balance of assets and liabilities. The liabilities are the pension payments the system must make to the retirees. The assets are the contributions paid to the system, from employers and employees. The assets and liabilities must be balanced, or married, and you must have enough assets to pay the liabilities. If not, an unfunded liability is created, which is what Cochise County has now.”
He said a sudden increase in retiring public safety personnel would increase the liabilities over the assets and create more unfunded liability.
If the investments selected by the PSPRS board increase in assets, it would create an overfunded liability, he said. That means the system has more money than it needs to make the pension payments, so the PSPRS board could save it or decrease contributions. But, during a bad stock market year, assets could decrease, adding more unfunded liability.
“What we are paying off is the difference between pension liabilities owed to retirees and the assets we have,” Duchon said. “We have too few assets, and too much pension liability, so we have an unfunded liability.”
He provided an overview of the county’s current PSPRS data. The annual minimum payment for fiscal year 2022-23 is $2.8 million. In 2021, the supervisors adopted a four-year plan to pay $10 million into PSPRS starting in fiscal year 2022-23 — $2.5 million each year for four years. The county was able to pay $8 million this year.
Also, anytime the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office comes in under budget, the county makes a payment of that sum to PSPRS, Duchon said.
Supervisor Ann English noted special districts in the county, such as fire, school and college districts, continue to raise their tax rate annually “and nobody complains. They complain to us and we’re simply the collector of those taxes. But, complaints come in and they expect us to keep the county rate low.
“I have to warn the board, when you starve (the county) long enough, you can’t continue the benefits to the people the way you should. I understand some people say they don’t want to pay more in taxes, I don’t either. But, I enjoy the services the county offers. You enjoy the county’s services. But, we can’t do it on last year’s dollars. The price of everything has gone up for us, too, but you and the public expect the same services if not better. Sometimes that’s not going to be possible.”
Supervisor Peggy Judd said she was not in favor of raising the property tax rate.
Then, Crosby wanted to amend the secondary tax rate of the county Flood Control District from 0.2597 to zero and have the department rely totally on cash carry forward.
The proposed tax would bring in revenues of $8,458,691, which go specifically to flood control projects and emergencies.
Crosby said the FCD could get by on $2.2 million less and use the contingency funds.
Judd would have none of that and said she saw the value of the FCD and did not want to hinder the work the department performs.
“I’ve been witnessing what they do,” Judd said. “It takes a cumulative amount of money to pay for it. You provide an oversimplified solution. I think that removing money from one fund and saying they have too much money is an oversimplified solution. I appreciate the FCD and I want them to know that.”
The vote was unanimous to approve the tax rates of all the special districts and stay with the county’s current property tax rate.
2022 Primary Election
County Elections Director Lisa Marra presented the results of the Aug. 2 Primary Elections and said everything went smoothly and the ballots counted were verified by sampling.
“The results are certified and there were no abnormalities,” she said.
There were 390 ballot styles for the different elections.
Out of 75,380 registered voters in the county only 36% actually voted in the Primary Election, Marra said.
Of those who voted, 77% cast early ballots, a trend that continues to grow, she reported.
Turnout for the Democratic Party was 50.34% and Republican Party was 59.99%. The Libertarian Party turnout was 14.86%.
County election results are available on the website at: https://www.cochise.az.gov/DocumentCenter/Index/554.