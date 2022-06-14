BISBEE — Budget Manager Daniel Duchon explained to Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby that Cochise County hit more than $1 billion in net assessed valuations for the first time, which will boost property tax revenue to $27,368,063.
The county Board of Supervisors approved the tentative 2022-23 budgets for light improvement districts, the Flood District, the Library District and the county during Tuesday’s meeting, though it was not unanimous.
Crosby did not approve the measure as he stands by a conviction to not raise taxes.
Duchon provided an overview of the total county budget of $250,049,871. Of that, the General Fund budget is set at $96,547,090 and $153,502,781 in special revenue funds. The county is in a solid financial position with strong revenues projected, balanced by a decreased expenditure limit.
Due to the 2020 Census, the expenditure limit was set at $71,942,046 for 2022-23 fiscal year, a decrease of $775,627.
The county’s half-cent sales tax will fund $4.1 million in General Fund commitments such as $581,00 in support of the Rural Transfer Stations, $500,000 for IT technology, $2.1 million for Capital expenses and $1 million for the Building Enhancement fund.
State-shared sales tax was projected at $15.1 million, which includes online sales tax.
Some expenses in this year’s budget reflect state decisions on 20% increases in the salaries of elected justices of the peace and superior court judges.
In order to keep employees, the county has been increasing salaries and wages and this year will spend $1.9 million on that.
New expenses include the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office compensation plan of $499,942 for salary adjustments, new uniform allowance of $46,480 and $16,000 for additional equipment.
Duchon concluded, “In summary, the county is in a strong financial position having a diverse tax base, with projected increases in recurring revenues in fiscal year 2023 and a healthy reserve. However, the county will continue to be vulnerable to year-over-year increases in pension liabilities and changes in the expenditure limit.”
Now that the tentative budget has been set, the supervisors cannot increase it. They can transfer funds from one department to another, but they cannot increase the bottom line.
The supervisors set the date for Truth in Taxation hearings for the districts on Tuesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. in the supervisors meeting room on Melody Lane.
These hearings are mandated when property values increase.
All of the tentative budgets are available on the county website, cochise.az.gov. Follow the link to agendas.