BISBEE — With COVID–19 positive cases escalating in the county, staff of Cochise Health and Social Services and Emergency Management met with the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to bring it up to date on their efforts.
The Dec. 4 work session on COVID–19 was the first in a few months, but Supervisors Tom Borer, Ann English and Peggy Judd asked staff to continue meeting on a weekly basis and provide any information on the virus and vaccines as it comes into their offices.
CHSS Director Alicia Thompson said, “I thought it was time to bring you up to date on what is being done.”
Borer said, “Send out the information as you get it. Don’t sit on it and wait for a meeting.”
English added, “There’s something strange going on and we need to keep a closer eye on it. The public deserves to know as well as us.”
Thompson reported there were 319 cases in the county since Dec. 1 with 225 awaiting investigation.
“That’s a large number for the county to handle,” she said. “We don’t have the capacity to do contact tracing within the health department.”
Craig Janiszewski, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, agreed. “We’re moving in a direction we don’t want to see,” Janiszewski said. “H1N1 cannot be compared to COVID–19.”
H1N1 was prevalent 2009-10. There were 60.8 million cases, 274,304 hospitalizations and 12,469 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID–19 has caused the deaths of more than 284,000 people out of 15 million cases.
Janiszewski told the supervisors they are working with the Arizona Department of Health Services and the four local hospitals to ensure protective personal equipment needs are met. This includes sanitizer, masks and gowns.
Tammi Jo Wilkins, Emergency Preparedness specialist, said the county received 34 pallets of the PPE supplies, which are distributed to hospitals and nursing homes. The county also has 29 ventilators that have been shared with the hospitals. Six of them were in use.
The county has a large supply of cloth masks and easy-to-use test kits that give results in 15 minutes. Kits were distributed to schools to be given only to students and teachers who display symptoms of the virus, she said.
Janiszewski said the two–dose vaccine will be provided in three phases and each phase has a further breakdown of who gets the vaccine. For the first phase, the county is expected to receive about 6,000 vaccine doses and those will go to healthcare workers and staff and residents of long-care nursing facilities. Those receiving the first shots will need to get the second shot at the prescribed time.
It is unknown how long the vaccine will provide protection from the virus, he added.
Teachers, law enforcement, first responders and staff of water and power companies are some who will receive the vaccine as the phases are accomplished. When the vaccine becomes easier to acquire, people will be able to get the shots at clinics, doctor’s offices, Safeway, CVS and other stores, he said.
Thompson would like to see more communication to the community to make people more aware and follow the simple guidance of the CDC — wear masks, practice social distancing, wash hands and disinfect surfaces frequently.
English, who lost a friend to the virus, suggested any communication to the public should include Mexican and local radio stations. Douglas has more than 800 cases.
“Something has to happen to get people’s attention and get them to listen,” she said. “We’re not getting through to people.”
Borer agreed, saying, “The numbers are climbing in Sierra Vista, too, but they can’t be attributed to any one thing.”
Thompson said, “People are just tired of it. Now, we’re seeing the surge effects of the Thanksgiving holiday.”
Testing raises the number of positive cases and there has been a flurry of testing days around the county.
“I’ve been coming down with something and may have to quarantine myself for two weeks,” Judd said. “I wear a mask when I’m out and I’m seeing people in the stores wearing them, too. Made me think I was in Bisbee.”
Bisbee’s former mayor, David Smith, initiated a mask policy early in the pandemic and found a willing population to follow the emergency declaration.
“We don’t want to take over your lives, but is there some way to get across to you that you can help your community to stay safe,” English said.
“Everyone was blaming the border and saying it can’t happen in Sierra Vista or Willcox,” English said. “Well, now it’s happening in Sierra Vista and Willcox. They can’t blame the border anymore. Somehow, the residents of Cochise County have done something wrong and now we’re paying the price.”
Though a declaration of laying out some ground rules was briefly discussed, it was not considered to be of help.
“I hate to do a declaration,” Borer said. “How do we educate the general population to take self–responsibility to do the right thing and show them what the right thing is? It doesn’t matter how much we throw out there, they have to be a willing participant.