BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors is asking the state's highest court to review a decision issued in October by the Arizona Court of Appeals that a citizen's lawsuit against the county claiming officials violated certain laws when they appointed a justice of the peace in early 2019 could go forward.
Sierra Vista resident David Welch sued the Board of Supervisors in February 2019 after supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd appointed the third member of the board — Pat Call — as justice of the peace for the Sierra Vista Justice Court.
Welch claims the appointment violated state open meeting laws and that Call violated the state’s conflict of interest law leading up to the vote. Welch's complaint also claims that Call participated in a discussion earlier in the Board of Supervisors’ meeting to forego an application process for filling the vacancy, and then participated in a non-public executive session prior to English making the motion to appoint him to the position.
A recording of the public portion of the meeting shows Call was never asked if he was interested in the position or whether he would accept the position. Those discussions, according to Welch’s complaint, occurred privately.
The Board of Supervisors filed for dismissal of Welch’s complaint in March 2019, arguing, among other things, that a citizen doesn’t have standing to bring the court action challenging Call’s appointment, the alleged violations of the state’s conflict of interest law don’t apply to the Call matter, and Welch’s complaint requested relief the judge could not grant.
In April 2019, Greenlee County Superior Court Judge Monica Stauffer dismissed Welch’s four-count lawsuit. She heard the case at the request of Cochise County court officials who wanted to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.
It was Stauffer’s ruling that the Arizona Court of Appeals responded to, and remanded Welch’s case back to her court with their ruling.
The 14-page Arizona Court of Appeals ruling, authored by Presiding Judge Karl Eppich, sheds some light on the court’s reasoning for sending the case back to the lower court.
“Taken as true, the allegations in Welch’s complaint establish an open-meeting violation. According to the allegations, the board recessed the February 12 meeting and provided the public with a time that the meeting was to resume, but it resumed the meeting more than an hour later than the time it had provided,” the ruling states.
“The public was therefore not adequately noticed as to the time the meeting resumed. See § 38-431.02(E). And while the board argues that any violation that occurred was at most a technical violation, the alleged untimely resumption of the February 12 meeting, when viewed in the context of the allegations as a whole, suggests something more substantial. The Feb. 12 agenda gave no notice that the board would be considering Call, one of its own, for the position.
“English’s motion to appoint Call was the first substantive action taken after the executive session — raising an inference that Call’s candidacy was discussed in that private session,” the ruling states. “But when the board resumed public proceedings, it recessed and did not reveal Call’s interest in the position, which was not disclosed until the reconvened session.
“Taken as true, the facts as alleged support an inference that the board contravened ‘the intent of the legislature to open the conduct of the business of government to public scrutiny and to ban decision-making in secret,’ thus constituting more than a mere technical violation,” the court said.
Eppich also wrote that Welch had established a possible conflict of interest as well.
“Welch has sufficiently stated a claim against Call for conflict of interest. He alleges facts showing that Call actively participated in the board’s decisions to exclude others from consideration for the justice-of-the-peace position, then voted to go into closed executive session. Welch’s allegations raise an inference that Call may have advanced his own candidacy in the executive session,” the judge wrote.
Because of the Board of Supervisors' petition — which is pending — to the Arizona Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals' order remanding the case to Stauffer is on hold.
In the introduction to the county's petition, special counsel Jim Jellison summarizes why the Board of Supervisors is asking for a review: "This case addresses an issue of first impression in the State of Arizona, namely: what does it mean to be “affected by” an alleged violation of statutory conflict of interest or opening meeting laws in order to confer standing upon a private individual.
"The Arizona Legislature has made clear that, for a plaintiff making claim to a private right of action under Arizona’s conflict of interest or open meeting laws, he or she must be “affected by” the alleged violation. Stretching the statutory language beyond reasonable interpretation, the Opinion concludes that a person’s mere status as a general taxpayer is sufficient to be “affected by” an alleged violation. And, it does so on a record in which the claimant, Welch, has not even alleged taxpayer status.
"The Legislative language — “affected by” — requires a more tangible impact on the claimant to confer standing. By adopting a statutory interpretation that requires no real, tangible impact on the claimant, the Opinion leads to a negative statewide impact where special interest groups, or persons or entities with marginal interests, now have standing to challenge governmental decision-making on nothing more than theoretical claims."