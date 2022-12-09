BISBEE — Cochise County Board of Supervisors attorney Daniel McCauley submitted a document to federal court Tuesday, Dec. 6, and gave notice of two motions, both of which end any further judicial action in a complaint to stop the approval of the 2022 election results.

The rather vague document stated the supervisors “give notice of the following pending motions which seeks to dismiss the case” though a formal filing has not been made, “or in the alternative, the stipulation to dismiss by the parties on grounds of mootness.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?