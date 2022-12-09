BISBEE — Cochise County Board of Supervisors attorney Daniel McCauley submitted a document to federal court Tuesday, Dec. 6, and gave notice of two motions, both of which end any further judicial action in a complaint to stop the approval of the 2022 election results.
The rather vague document stated the supervisors “give notice of the following pending motions which seeks to dismiss the case” though a formal filing has not been made, “or in the alternative, the stipulation to dismiss by the parties on grounds of mootness.”
Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley presided over the case on Dec. 1 and mandated a meeting of the supervisors be held the same day to approve the Cochise County results. Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd performed their duty. Supervisor Tom Crosby did not attend the meeting and said he was following McCauley’s advice.
With the county approval completed and with the approval of the state election results by Secretary of State and governor-elect Katie Hobbs, Gov. Doug Ducey, Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel on Dec. 5, it has rendered the case moot. Federal courts only have constitutional authority to resolve actual disputes. With the canvass completed at the state level, the dispute has no legs to gain further traction.
English, who opposed the delay in approving the election results, stated in an interview, “I didn’t find out until after the fact he had filed with the federal court. It seemed to me like a stalling tactic. I think it was due to his lack of government experience. He just didn’t know how to operate in our environment. He has no election experience.”
She also said McCauley had to be reminded frequently of open meeting laws and what the supervisors could and could not do, like meet with him without the required public notice.
Judd and Crosby did not reply to requests for comments.
Sophia Solis, deputy communication director for Hobbs, responded to queries.
“This improper removal was a further attempt to delay certification, but was spectacularly unsuccessful because of Cochise County’s attorney’s errors," she said. "This filing is meaningless, as it acknowledges any federal case is now moot. The secretary’s counsel is working with Cochise’s counsel to get rid of the federal action once and for all and will then be filing a fee application against Cochise County.”
It means the county taxpayer could be responsible to pay the secretary’s attorney fees, attorney fees for the Alliance for Retired Americans, Arizona chapter, and fees of attorneys for Stephanie Stevenson, a county resident who joined the suit against the delay of the approval election results.
Those fees would be in addition to the fees charged by McCauley and attorney Bryan Blehm, who represented the supervisors in the case that sought to have an ever changing number of ballots cast in the county hand counted at the same time the elections department was tasked with handling early ballots and mail-in ballots for the 2022 general election.
Crosby and Judd insisted they had outside money to pay attorney fees, but Arizona law made taking any money for election issues illegal.
County Recorder David Stevens, Judd and Crosby initiated the suit to allow a last minute unplanned hand count based on claims some of their constituents had lost trust in the election system. They wanted the hand count to ensure the tabulation machines had not made mistakes.
Stevens was to oversee the hand count, but did not produce a location for the count or a plan to securely transport the ballots from Elections Department Director Lisa Marra to an undisclosed site in Sierra Vista where the ballots would be counted by unknown members of the political parties.
McGinley put a stop to the hand count on Nov. 7. The case is now in the hands of the Arizona Court of Appeals, which will decide if the case merits judicial review.
Judd and Crosby also filed a lawsuit against Marra for refusing to assist in the hand count. She said at the time she was following the advice of County Attorney Brian McIntyre and Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts. Again, English opposed the action.
There are serious questions over open meeting law violations as it appeared Crosby and Judd approved Blehm's action out of the public's view. A few days later Blehm dropped the suit, but not before a county resident reported the possible violation of open meeting law to the Attorney General's Open Meeting Law Enforcement Team. There has been no word on the progress of that investigation.
Hobbs has involved Brnovich and McIntyre and asked them to investigate and charge Judd and Crosby for their refusal to follow state statute and approve the election results.
As a result of extensive media attention, Judd, who was a party to claims of election fraud and attended the Jan. 6, 2020, rally in Washington, D.C., tried to file an injunction against Hobbs for harassment, but a municipal judge from Graham County denied her petition.
Many residents in the county, Republican and Democrat, have suggested recalling Judd and Crosby.
Marra explained the arduous process to recall an elected official. The number of signatures required for the matter to be placed on the ballot for Judd is 3,788 registered voters of District 3. For Crosby in District 1, it will take 4,865 signatures of registered voters. With an expected margin of error, meaning people who sign do not reside in the district or who are not registered voters, far more than those are needed.
Once the signatures are verified, the matter can be placed on the ballot for voters to decide. The elected official does not have to resign and can run as a candidate for the seat.