BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting Wednesday to address a cautionary letter from State Elections Director Kori Lorick demanding the supervisors acknowledge they cannot legally hold a 100% hand count and must take action to change a measure they approved Monday or face a lawsuit.
Lorick gave the supervisors until 5 p.m. Wednesday to respond.
After some discussion, Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby agreed they would follow the law and would not hold a 100% hand count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Instead, they would hand count the state permissible number of ballots in four contested races to be selected by lot. Those will be one statewide ballot measure, one race for statewide office, one race for federal office, and one race for legislative office, according to statute A.R.S. § 16-602(B)(2), (6); EPM Ch. 11, V-VI.
Supervisors Judd and Crosby voted in favor of the 100% hand count in a special meeting on Monday. The 100% hand count under current state law is illegal. County Attorney Brian McIntyre and Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts had cautioned them against the action.
Crosby said he was happy with no response and believed the supervisors would win any lawsuit against them.
However, Wednesday Judd said she did not know she was approving a 100% hand count at the Monday special meeting.
“We will not attempt a 100% hand count and we should tell her that,” said Judd, referring to Lorick's letter. “We will abide by all the statutes. People have been tasked to do the job. We just need to work out the details.
“I want to say thanks to her for the olive branch. We will take any help you can give us.
“We will proceed with a precinct hand count following state statutes and the Elections Procedure Manual. So we won’t be counting every ballot.”
The supervisors will hold a meeting Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. in the conference room at their offices on Melody Lane to discuss procedures to proceed with the ballot hand count.
A second agenda item, on the hiring of outside counsel since the County Attorney’s Office cannot represent the supervisors if they take illegal actions, was tabled until the Tuesday, Nov. 1, special meeting.
