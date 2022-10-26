BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting Wednesday to address a cautionary letter from State Elections Director Kori Lorick demanding the supervisors acknowledge they cannot legally hold a 100% hand count and must take action to change a measure they approved Monday or face a lawsuit.

Lorick gave the supervisors until 5 p.m. Wednesday to respond.

