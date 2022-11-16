BISBEE — Supervisor Tom Crosby may have violated the state open meeting law and with Supervisor Peggy Judd could face allegations of conducting business outside a public meeting.

On Monday attorney Bryan Blehm, who was hired by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to represent them in a previous lawsuit, filed suit against Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra in an attempt to force her cooperation for a hand count of all ballots cast in person at 16 of the 17 vote centers.

