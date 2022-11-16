BISBEE — Supervisor Tom Crosby may have violated the state open meeting law and with Supervisor Peggy Judd could face allegations of conducting business outside a public meeting.
On Monday attorney Bryan Blehm, who was hired by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to represent them in a previous lawsuit, filed suit against Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra in an attempt to force her cooperation for a hand count of all ballots cast in person at 16 of the 17 vote centers.
Judd and Crosby signed a verification statement on Nov. 14, the day before the regular council meeting, which stated they agreed with the special action as submitted by Blehm.
However, Judd and Crosby, both Republicans, did not vote to approve his hiring for the purpose of filing suite and they didn't discuss the suit against Marra in a public meeting.
Blehm was hired to represent the supervisors in the lawsuit filed against them, Marra and County Recorder Davis Stevens by the Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans Inc. and Democrat Stephani Stephenson to stop the hand count, and to appeal the court decision against the hand count.
In Blehm’s court filing, he stated, “Because not a single business day has elapsed since the necessity of this suit became apparent, the board has yet to hold a formal meeting to authorize its participation as a plaintiff and is named here as ‘Doe X.’ Plaintiffs understand that as soon as the board meets and formally authorizes such participation, they will file a request to amend the caption. This need not delay adjudication of this proceeding.”
A court ruling in favor of the alliance and Stephenson stopped the hand count on Nov. 7. Appeals were filed with the Arizona Court of Appeals and the Arizona Supreme Court to overturn the decision, but they were denied on Nov. 10.
So, the argument that the supervisors had no time to meet to discuss this legal maneuver appears unfounded. There have been a number of special and emergency meetings called over the past month in regard to the proposed hand count with slightly more than the 24-hour required notice.
According to the Arizona Ombudsman, a website citizens aid from the Arizona Legislature, “Public officials may not circumvent public discussion by splintering the quorum and having separate or serial discussions with a majority of the public body members. Splintering the quorum can be done by meeting in person, by telephone, electronically, or through other means to discuss a topic that has been or later may be presented to the public body for a decision. If the one-way communication proposes legal action, then it would violate the open meeting law.”
If members of the public body exchange e-mails that “involve discussions, deliberations, or taking legal action by a quorum of the public body concerning a matter that may foreseeably come before the public body for action, the communications constitute a meeting through technical devices under the law.”
Should the evidence establish “a public officer knowingly violated the open meeting law with the intent to deprive the public of information, the office may seek to have the officer removed from office.”
Fines and other civil penalties may also be imposed.
Crosby has been warned other times by county attorneys that he was in violation of the open meeting law for not staying on point when discussing agenda items during public meetings.
Courts said no to hand count
Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley, who was asked to step in by Cochise County Superior Court Presiding Judge Timothy Dickerson due to possible conflicts of interest, ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, the Arizona Alliance and Stephenson. McGinley ruled against the defendants and upheld the plaintiffs' request for a temporary injunction to stop the count on Nov. 7.
Blehm filed a motion with the Arizona Court of Appeals, and then asked to have the case transferred directly to the Arizona Supreme Court for a speedy resolution. Judges from both courts said no on Nov. 10. The appeals court asked that all documents concerning the suit and responses be provided by Dec. 12.
Crosby and Judd, without a public discussion or a public vote, allowed Blehm to file the suit against Marra for not following the direction of the board and refusing to participate in the last-minute hand count.
Marra stated she was following the advice of County Attorney Brian McIntyre and Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts. Both said such a hand count was illegal.
McIntyre sent a letter to all the parties involved and warned them taking such action would place them at risk of breaking the law.
When Marra would not cooperate, the supervisors and Blehm decided to sue her.
“It is pretty incredulous,” Marra said. “I am following the law and the court’s order and will continue to do so unless that is changed by court order. It’s such a huge waste of limited staff resources to pull the most critical person out of office for now two full days of court while we’re trying to conduct a major election for the voters of Cochise County.”
The state requires a limited hand count audit to verify machine tallies with hand processed ballots and Marra has a certain amount of time to conduct the audit. The audit of the 2022 midterm election was successfully completed with no errors, Marra said.
The election canvass is scheduled to go before the supervisors for approval in a special meeting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, the same day as the court hearing for the supervisors’ lawsuit against Marra. McGinley will preside over this case as well.
Neither Supervisor Ann English nor Marra supported the hand count, but they were included in the alliance/Stephenson lawsuit.
Judd and Crosby have said their constituents wanted to hold the hand count just to ease the minds of those who have lost trust in the election process.