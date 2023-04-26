BISBEE — A Sierra Vista man has filed a request for a temporary restraining order against the Cochise County Board of Supervisors and the county recorder to halt the jail district all mail-in election.
The complaint was filed April 18 by Huang Quan, who is representing himself, in the Cochise County Superior Court against Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby and County Recorder David Stevens on the “grounds the current election procedures in Cochise County violated election laws.”
Quan claims the county did not send out the information pamphlet “between 10 to 30 days prior to the election” and “chain of custody of mail-in ballots is not secure” since the identity of the voters with an authorized government issued identification card do not have to appear in person.
People began receiving the pamphlets Friday, April 21.
“Furthermore, signature verification is more of an art than a science” and “is subjective and uncertain” making the action “unverifiable,” he claims.
He reiterated these opinions many times in meetings of the board saying the ES&S tabulation machines were not legally certified and not to be trusted over hand counting ballots. He has also said the 2020 presidential election was stolen and was concerned the 2022 election results were not accurate.
He claims the all mail-in ballot election disenfranchises voters who did not request a mail-in ballot and “do not want to be involved in an all-mail election” in violation of Arizona Constitution Article 7.1, which states, “All elections by the people shall be by ballot, or by such other method as may be prescribed by law; provided, that secrecy in voting shall be preserved.”
He also cites Article 7.2, which states, “No person shall be entitled to vote at any general election, or for any office that now is, or hereafter may be, elective by the people, or upon any question which may be submitted to a vote of the people, unless such person be a citizen of the United States of the age of eighteen years or over, and shall have resided in the state for the period of time preceding such election as prescribed by law, provided that qualifications for voters at a general election for the purpose of electing presidential electors shall be as prescribed by law. The word ‘citizen’ shall include persons of the male and female sex.”
Arizona Constitution Article 7.11 he cited requires a one-day vote and that the vote be done on the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November of every other year.
“The all mail-in election violates this article by allowing voting for 27 days instead of one day,” he cited.
Further, he claims, “The cut-off date for mail-in ballots is on May 12 rather than on the published election date of May 16, potentially disenfranchising voters who had the expectation that a May 16 vote is due to be mailed on May 16.”
Town halls speak of a new jail but there is not one mention of a new jail in pamphlets that were handed out that day, he added.
When County Attorney Brian McIntyre was asked if his office would handle the case, he replied, “We aren’t able to answer that question at this point.”
The hearing has not been scheduled for any time this week, according to the court calendar. Schedules of the seven Superior Court divisions are posted on Friday afternoons.
