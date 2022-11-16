BISBEE — Wednesday afternoon two Cochise County supervisors withdrew a suit against Election Director Lisa Marra for a special action they filed on Monday and have now vacated the court date for Friday, Nov. 18.

According to the document, Bryan Blehm, the attorney for Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, stated they decided to withdraw the “petition because at the time the petition was contemplated, there were no clear mandated state–wide recounts. It is now clear that the race for Attorney General falls within the one-half of 1% margin and is more likely than not going to require a statewide recount.”

