BISBEE — Recognizing the problems inherent in the loss of groundwater in the Willcox basin, Supervisor Peggy Judd at the Oct. 11 work session discussed an idea to help those whose wells have gone dry.
“There is much need for assistance to property owners whose wells have gone dry due to the drought or excess agricultural pumping,” Judd said to Supervisors Ann English and Tom Crosby. “This is a state statute that allows designation of an entity to distribute funds to help those with low income or fixed income who have lost water in our rural areas.”
Judd opposes Proposition 420, which calls for the establishment of an Active Management Area, which would stop new wells from being drilled in the Willcox basin and could prevent further loss of groundwater to agriculture and industries. She and many of her constituents believe the state will take control of the basin and ignore the will of the people if an AMA is formed.
People in the Willcox basin will vote on the AMA proposal in the Nov. 8 General Election.
“The AMA being proposed will not help those people whose wells have gone dry,” Judd said.
“But, we have a law that allows us to collect private funds for those in need. I have people and businesses who want to donate, but just not to a countywide effort.”
Some years ago the state Legislature passed ARS 11-254.09 which allows counties to set up a program to accept donations, gifts or grants to provide financial assistance to qualified residential landowners to make improvements to an existing drinking water well or water delivery system for residences.
According to the statute, “The board (of supervisors) shall designate an entity to operate the program and establish criteria for grants and to award grants as prescribed. The entity may be a county agency, department or division or may be a private, nonprofit corporation as determined by the board.”
The program limits grant recipients to people who are low-income or fixed-income owners of residential property. Criteria for applications and criteria to award the grants would have to be developed. Funds would be restricted to deepening existing drinking water wells for the recipient's residence or to plumbing or replumbing the recipient's residence for a water delivery system.
Judd sees it as a way to help people whose wells have gone dry and who may soon be unable to reach the water table. Some big agricultural industries wanting to help are Riverview Dairies, the Arizona Farm Bureau, the Arizona Cattlemen’s Association, well companies and others.
“They realize they’re causing the problems,” said Judd.
English asked if Willcox could handle the nonprofit since it is a more local problem. Judd said it was a possibility, but the areas proposed for financial help are far beyond the city limits and it would stress the staff responding to all the requests.
English responded, “I’m not sure we have the staff time to do this. We can’t use county money for this as the law says we can’t use General Fund money.”
It is one of the issues in the statute that Deputy County Attorney Kris Carlson saw as a problem for any county considering such an option.
Those wanting to donate only want the money to go to people in the areas of Kansas Settlement, Sunizona, Sunsites, Pearce and Dragoon where most of the problems occur, Judd said.
In the past, the average depth to water was 20 feet. Now wells have to go 250 to 400 feet deep to hit the water table. A cost of thousands of dollars to drill deeper or drill completely new wells puts a solution beyond reach.
“Obviously, we have people who need help,” Judd continued. “The only question is if the county could handle it.”
The businesses interested in the program could form a 501c3 to handle the donations and manage the program.
She said Riverview was happy to help, but they needed to know how the funds would be managed.
The program could include the Douglas basin, which also is experiencing water problems.
English, referring to how selection of qualified homeowners could trigger problems, said, “When the law was passed, it seemed like a food fight. I don’t know if I want to be the target.”
She suggested the legislators were “stressed” and just “pushed it on the counties. They’re really good on pushing responsibilities on others."
Carlson said he reached out to other countries to see if they had taken advantage of the law and none have set up the program. He also pointed out a household income could be limited to $12,000 or $15,000 and would be the deciding factor in obtaining financial aid.
“That is really, really low," Carlson said. "There will be a lot of people who need the help, but probably would not qualify.”
However, a private 501c3 would not be under the same limitations as the county and could help more people.
Judd said, “But a person making $50,000 a year could not afford $30,000 to deepen their well.”
County Treasurer Catherine Traywick told the supervisors, “This is disconcerting. ... “I’m also concerned that the funding source is completely voluntary. If the large dairy out there is the one that sucks the valley dry, there is no requirement for them to help these neighbors who cannot reach water with their wells.
"They may do it for the first two people they know and are right next door and after that they may not want to participate anymore. There may not be enough people donating funds. I’m a bit concerned with the way the law is written.”
“We have to look at our costs," English said. "How much staff time is involved? I’m not sure we have the staff time to do this. And, if we’re not allowed to use our money, how will that work? How many people would be given a substantial sum to get their wells drilled? We’re talking $100,000 for just a few people. I can’t fault you for trying, but I’m not willing to look any further into it.”
Crosby said it was good Judd was looking at the problem and commended her for her efforts.
Judd said she was trying “to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. Maybe we should tell our legislators to trash the bill if it can’t work in our communities. I think the discussion was valuable. I get it. I’m not willing to keep you here for nothing.”