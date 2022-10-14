english 1

Board of Supervisors member District 2 Supervisor Ann English participates in a work session last week in the county meeting room in Bisbee.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — Recognizing the problems inherent in the loss of groundwater in the Willcox basin, Supervisor Peggy Judd at the Oct. 11 work session discussed an idea to help those whose wells have gone dry.

“There is much need for assistance to property owners whose wells have gone dry due to the drought or excess agricultural pumping,” Judd said to Supervisors Ann English and Tom Crosby. “This is a state statute that allows designation of an entity to distribute funds to help those with low income or fixed income who have lost water in our rural areas.”

