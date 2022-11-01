BISBEE — The fight is on. Just as warned by the Cochise County Attorney and Secretary of State offices, a lawsuit has been filed against the Republican-proposed hand count to stop it prior to the General Election.

The Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans Inc. and one Democrat, Stephani Stephenson, filed the suit on Oct. 31, which seeks to legally stop the hand count as proposed by Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby and County Recorder David Stevens.

