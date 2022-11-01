BISBEE — The fight is on. Just as warned by the Cochise County Attorney and Secretary of State offices, a lawsuit has been filed against the Republican-proposed hand count to stop it prior to the General Election.
The Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans Inc. and one Democrat, Stephani Stephenson, filed the suit on Oct. 31, which seeks to legally stop the hand count as proposed by Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby and County Recorder David Stevens.
The alliance’s membership includes approximately 50,000 retirees from public and private sector unions and community organizations plus individual activists in every county in Arizona, including more than 1,200 members in Cochise County. The Aalliance is a chartered affiliate of the Alliance for Retired Americans, one of the country’s leading grassroots senior organizations that engages in important political efforts to protect and preserve programs vital to the health and economic security of older Americans.
Plaintiff Stephenson is a qualified and registered voter in Cochise County and says the full early ballot audit will subject her ballot to “an unlawful counting process.”
The Arizona Democratic Party has been following the questionable actions of Judd and Crosby, who approved the hand count last month to appease Republican party members who they said lost confidence in the voting system after the 2020 presidential election.
County Attorney Brian McIntyre and Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Christine Roberts told Judd and Crosby what they were suggesting was illegal based on Arizona Statutes. McIntyre said he would not be able to represent them since they ignored his legal advice.
In a meeting Tuesday, the supervisors were to discuss the hiring of outside counsel to defend Judd and Crosby. Though the tabled item from a meeting last week was removed after votes of approval by English and Judd, with Crosby voting no, the measure did not get a motion to begin discussions.
Crosby stated, “I expect my attorney will tell me if I need a lawyer.”
Judd did not want to discuss it until there was a "need until someone actually files a lawsuit against us.” She was not aware of the lawsuit until McIntyre informed her of it.
McIntyre told them the suit had been filed and the case was remanded to the Cochise County Superior Court. However, presiding Judge Timothy Dickerson appointed Judge Kellie Johnson of Pima County Superior Court to hear the case. A court date was not set by press time.
With no further discussion, English, chairwoman of the board, adjourned the brief meeting.
Judd, Crosby ignore warnings
McIntyre provided his opinion on the illegal maneuvering of a hand count so close to the election and warned Judd and Crosby there would be repercussions and to expect a lawsuit to be filed.
The Secretary of State’s office also offered a warning the state would sue through a letter from Kori Lorick, state elections director, which said such an action “would be unlawful and under no circumstance should the Board’s misguided effort to conduct an expanded hand count be permitted to delay the County’s canvass and certification of election results.”
However, Deputy Solicitor General Michael Catlett with the Arizona Attorney General’s office wrote an “informal opinion” stating the supervisors were allowed to “perform an expanded hand count audit of all ballots cast in person at 100% of the precincts or voting centers, along with 100% of early ballots as long as the expanded hand count audit of statewide and federal races is limited to five statewide and federal races on the 2022 General Election ballot.”
Catlett also noted there was no provision in election law or the Elections Procedures Manual that imposes a ceiling on the percentage of precincts or vote centers that can be included in the hand count audit of votes cast in person. Therefore, the Board of Supervisors has discretion to review 100% of the ballots cast in person at 100% of the precincts or voting centers when conducting the hand count audit.”
Calett noted his opinion does not provide evidence the county has the authority for a hand count outside the statute “and the procedures the county should use for any hand count conducted out of the scope of ARS 16-602 and what effect, if any, a full or expanded hand count might have on the official outcome of the 2022 election.”
The lawsuit
The plaintiffs allege the “Board has no authority to create new audit procedures, let alone procedures that directly conflict with mandatory, statutory audit procedures. Yet, at this late date, the Board has decided to disregard its required legal duties, instead attempting to replace Arizona law with the unlawful audit processes that the Board prefers."
The plaintiffs say “the public interest cuts against changing election procedures at the last moment. When public officials, in the middle of an election, change the law based on their own perceptions of what they think it should be, they undermine public confidence in our democratic system and destroy the integrity of the electoral process.”
The suit also noted only Marra may conduct and oversee hand count ballot audits and ballots must remain in her possession during these audits. By assigning the hand count task to County Recorder David Stevens, they say Marra’s “powers and duties would be usurped.”
The plaintiffs have a “significant interest in ensuring that the Board performs its non–discretionary legal duties in compliance with state election law to prevent disruption of the certification process and the accompanying blow to the integrity of the democratic process.”
The attorneys for the Alliance say the hand count will “likely disrupt the election certification process and cast false doubt on the election results across Arizona” and will “threaten the Alliance’s efforts to ensure that its members’ voices are heard, both here in Arizona and nationwide.”
They ask the court to order the defendants to declare that the full early ballot audit request is unlawful and to prohibit the defendants from conducting the audit of early ballots.
Arizona law requires early ballots to be tabulated by machine and provides for only limited hand audits which must be conducted according to statutory procedures which puts the hand counts under the supervision of Marra. So giving Stevens the power to oversee a hand count is against state law.
The law also requires a “strict chain of custody for early ballots” for which county Elections Director Lisa Marra is responsible. After the ballots are processed, tabulated and audited, Marra must transfer the ballots to the county treasurer to hold for a period of two years. The only way to access the ballots after that is by a court order.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs cite a study by Stephen Ansolabehere, Barry C. Burden, Kenneth R. Mayer and Charles Stewart III, “Learning from Recounts,” which found “that vote counts originally conducted by computerized scanners were, on average, more accurate than votes that were originally tallied by hand. This finding should not be surprising, either to people who have administered elections or to those who have a grasp of the extension of automation into the workplace. Computers tend to be more accurate than humans in performing long, tedious, repetitive tasks. The demanding election night environment only drives a bigger wedge between human and machine performance.”
The statutory procedure and the EPM require that a hand count audit of early ballots begin with small samples. The count may be expanded only on an individual race basis and only if hand counts repeatedly differ from electronic tabulations by more than a designated margin for error. "Nothing in statute or the Elections Manual permits Defendants to audit 100% of early ballots cast in Cochise County.”
Additionally, the suit dives into the lack of planning for the hand count in detail to ensure this ballot hand count “will comply with the other statutory requirements of A.R.S § 16-602 or the EPM, such as who will oversee the audit, chain of custody issues for the ballots, or where the full early ballot audit will be held to conduct the count at a secure facility.”
Attorneys for the plaintiffs say Judd, Crosby and Catlette appear to be “relying on a single sentence in the EPM to claim that all early ballots may be audited. It states, “counties may elect to audit a higher number of early ballots at their discretion.” But, they say that sentence “conflicts with all other manual regulations and the clear language and purpose of A.R.S. § 16-602(F), which places statutory caps on the number of early ballots that may be audited and is so is invalid. An EPM regulation that contradicts statutory requirements does not have the force of law. Defendants cannot simply ignore Arizona election law and supplant it based on their own perceptions of what they think the law should be.”
Granting the plaintiffs’ motion “would simply retain Arizona’s existing requirements for ballot auditing and counting, which involve machine counting that is more accurate, less expensive, and less time consuming than hand-counting.”
They ask the court to declare the proposed audit as unlawful, and prohibit the defendants “from authorizing or conducting the audit.”
Previous lawsuit went nowhere
Plaintiff’s attorneys pointed out that earlier this year, Rep. Mark Finchem and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake tried to ban the use of voting machines and electronic ballot tabulation equipment in Maricopa and Pima counties and sought to require county election officials to hand-count all ballots during the 2022 elections. In August, a federal judge dismissed their suit and denied a preliminary injunction, finding that their “claims of election hacking were far too speculative to create a justiciable case.”