BISBEE — It is anybody’s guess as to what will happen on Monday when the Cochise County Board of Supervisors meet once again to approve, or not, the canvass of ballots from the midterm election to avoid serious charges by the secretary of state.
The supervisors have 20 days from the election to approve the canvass and Monday is the deadline.
Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted to table the approval on Nov. 18 until Nov. 28 as they wait for proof of certification of the tabulating machines from the Secretary of State Office. Judd and Crosby are basing their question of certification based on statements made by three election deniers from Maricopa County — Daniel Wood, Brian Steiner and Paul Rice. A number of these cases have gone before the Arizona Supreme Court and have been dismissed.
In the latest response, Kori Lorick, Arizona elections director under the Secretary of State Office, provided proof of certification. Arizona law requires the canvass be approved as presented by the election director, which in Cochise County is the Lisa Marra. The supervisors have no authority to change the canvass of election results.
The supervisors could be charged with a Class 6 felony under a state law that says it’s illegal for a “person charged with performance of any duty under any law relating to elections who knowingly refuses to perform such duty.”
Lorick stated, “The Board of Supervisors has a non–discretionary duty under Arizona law to canvass the County’s 2022 General Election and transmit the canvass to the Secretary of State by November 28, 2022. If you fail to do so, the Secretary will use all available legal remedies to compel compliance with Arizona law and protect Cochise County voters’ right to have their votes counted.”
She said an official canvass can only be postponed past the statutory deadline if returns from a polling place are missing, which is not the case for Cochise County’s 2022 results.
Lorick said, “You voted to delay certification of the county’s 2022 General Election canvass and requested more information about false claims concerning the county’s election equipment. These claims are derived from baseless conspiracies about Arizona’s equipment certification process. Cochise County’s election equipment was properly certified and remains in compliance with state and federal requirements.
“The board of supervisors must transmit the certified canvass to the Secretary of State, who is required to conduct the statewide canvass on Dec. 5 in accordance with A.R.S. § 16-648(A). These strict statutory deadlines make clear that the duty to canvass is not discretionary.”
The 2019 Elections Procedures Manual states the board “has no authority to change vote totals or reject the election results.”
Lorick said, “Bad faith attempts to derail Arizona’s democracy will not go unaddressed. If the board refuses to certify the canvass by Nov. 28, the Secretary of State will take all available legal action, including filing a special action to compel the Board’s compliance. If the Board still has not certified by the state canvass deadline, the state canvass will proceed regardless, as is required under Arizona’s law, and your refusal to certify will only serve to disenfranchise Cochise County voters.”
Lorick said the system used in Cochise County is Election Systems & Software Voting System version 6.0.4.0 (ESSEVS6040), and was certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission on May 3, 2019.
SLI Compliance is the federal lab that conducted the ES&S testing and was an accredited lab at all times during the testing process, Lorick said. Pursuant to Arizona’s certification requirements, the machines were reviewed and tested by the state’s Equipment Certification Advisory Committee on Nov. 5, 2019.
Testing of the ESSEVS6040 on Oct. 15, 2018, resulted in the required certification on May 3, 2019. SLI Laboratory complied with the EAC’s Voting System Testing Laboratory Manual and maintained its accreditation.
Lorick stated, “We also requested that the EAC, the federal agency that accredits the voting system testing laboratories, provide confirmation specifically in response to the concerns raised at the board’s meeting. The EAC unequivocally confirmed in the attached letter that SLI Compliance, the lab that tested the election equipment that Cochise uses, was properly accredited throughout the certification process.”
She provided both certifications.
The back story
There has been as much angst about a hand count as people have been frank in their opinions of what the supervisors need to do. The supervisors’ meeting room has been filled with people voicing their opinions and carrying signs. Online attendance has reached more than 100 people for nearly every meeting.
Judd, Crosby and County Recorder David Stevens, all Republicans, started the saga back in October, when they decided to hand count all the early ballots to appease their constituents who believed what then-President Donald Trump said about the 2020 election; the results came from election fraud. It did not matter that cases of the alleged fraud were shot down in court back then and continue to be shot down today.
It also did not matter that early voting and mail-in voting had already begun and Marra had no time to deal with the Republicans' request. She was also wary of transporting ballots to an as yet undisclosed location to volunteers who had not been cleared to ensure the hand count would be accurate.
From the beginning, County Attorney Brian McIntyre and Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Christine Roberts told Judd, Crosby and Stevens what they were suggesting was illegal based on the Arizona Statutes and the county would not represent them since they ignored this legal advice.
Supervisor Ann English opposed the hand count based on the legal advice from the county attorneys, as did Marra, who refused to assist the hand count.
"It’s a nonsensical argument people are making," said Marra in response to questions. "The claims of stolen election and fraud are unfounded and didn’t work, although they’ve claimed it for two–plus years and each party has made the same accusation over the years.
"Now they’ve moved on to something else they think can provide them a remedy when the candidates they like lose an election instead of simply admitting the voters didn’t always like the same candidates. As the equipment must be certified federally and (at the) state level all across the U.S., it’s a ridiculous claim that governments, manufacturers and election officials somehow dropped the ball."
Judd, Crosby and Stevens have taken the stance of “why not” hold the hand count and put minds at ease while ignoring the equal opposition to it from other county residents.
The decision to keep the hand count alive, even though it was illegal, led to a suit being filed against Judd, Crosby, Stevens, English and Marra. English has been against the hand count from the beginning as has Marra.
Then, Judd and Crosby decided they wanted the hand count to be 100% of the in-person ballots cast on Election Day. That changed to 100% of the ballots cast in person for 16 of the 17 voting centers.
In early November a suit was filed by the Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans Inc. and Democrat Stephani Stephenson against the Republican push for a hand count.
Blehm, co–counsel for the Arizona Republican Party, represented the supervisors and defended the last-minute hand count in court, but was unsuccessful. Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley presided over the civil case. He was asked to oversee the case as requested by presiding Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, who suggested the suit could be a conflict of interest.
McGinley ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.
Judd, Crosby and Stevens said they had secured outside money to pay for legal representation, but never produced any documents indicating the validity of the statement.
They asked County Administrator Richard Karwaczka to work up a contract with Bryan Blehm to represent the supervisors in legal proceedings concerning the hand count. He did and now the taxpayers on are the hook for a $10,000 retainer and a minimum charge of $325 per hour plus any fees for work done by his staff and all court fees.
Blehm filed an appeal, but then decided to skip the appellant court decision and go directly to the Arizona Supreme Court. Both courts refused the transfer and the appeals court ordered the documents for a hearing be filed by Dec. 12.
Then, Blehm filed suit with the approval of Judd and Crosby against Marra although the suit was not discussed or approved in a public meeting. It is possible Judd and Crosby are in violation of the Open Meeting Law.
Former Bisbee Mayor David Smith reported the possible violation to the Open Meeting Law Enforcement Team last week. No word yet on that from the Attorney General’s Office.
Wood, Steiner and Rice asked the supervisors to vote against approving the canvass. They stated in the meeting on Nov. 18 the certification error goes back to 2014 and the supervisors and other county officials were not legally election winners. There have been cases before the Arizona Supreme Court regarding this allegation and all were dismissed.
The Arizona Republic published a story on May 20, 2021, that stated Steiner was a candidate for sheriff as well as one of the group of Republicans who in 2021 sought to invalidate the election of Maricopa County officials and offered to take their jobs until another election was held. The case was dismissed.
The Arizona Supreme Court ruled against Wood, a Republican challenger to the incumbent for Legislative District 16, as 430 of the 875 signatures submitted left him 47 short of the 492 required, according to the Republic. He filed suit and the case was rejected and resulted in Wood’s disqualification from the Primary Election.