BISBEE — Once again, county taxpayer money will be used to pay attorney fees for the Cochise County Board of Supervisors resulting from a lawsuit, this time filed by Attorney General Kris Mayes.
And former Elections Director Lisa Marra, who resigned last month after refusing to conduct a hand count of the 2022 election ballots sought by Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd and then was sued by them, has a new job.
In an emergency meeting Wednesday morning, Judd and Crosby voted in favor of hiring Timothy LaSota, one of the attorneys who represented failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in her bid to have the 2022 election overturned and be declared the winner. The court decided there was insufficient evidence of any wrongdoing.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka said the emergency meeting was called due to the lawsuit Mayes filed that he received March 7 at 10:56 a.m., which required action by the board.
LaSota will defend the supervisors in the suit filed by Mayes for turning over the board’s supervisory election obligations to County Recorder David Stevens.
According to Judd in a previous interview, Crosby and Stevens worked together on the duties to be shifted.
Even though Judd, Crosby and Stevens were warned by Arizona Solicitor General Joshua Bendor that what they were about to do was not legal and would result in further action, they approved the agreement with Stevens.
Bendor voiced “serious questions about the legality of the Board’s intended course of action.” The agreement “did not cite any basis for giving the Board’s statutory authority and duties over elections to the Recorder. If you are aware of legal authority for the draft agreement, please promptly provide it to us.”
Judd and Crosby, instead, went forward with the delegation of powers regarding Cochise County elections to Stevens in the Feb. 28 meeting.
Judd acknowledged the advice received from Bendor, but said the board could “negotiate” with the attorney general after executing the agreement.
Supervisor Ann English, who voted against giving Stevens the election authority, said the board was acting in an inappropriate and ill-advised fashion.
Judd said there was a possibility of outside money to cover attorney costs, although she said that previously and was cautioned by the County Attorney’s Office that such payment toward an election issue was not permitted.
Crosby said he did not talk with LaSota about “any other reimbursement than the county.”
Since the matter of attorney fees was not discussed in the meeting, the Herald/Review has submitted a public records request for LaSota's charges.
English also was named in the suit but was recognized by Mayes for her opposition to the move by Crosby and Judd. She voted against the hiring of LaSota.
This is the third attorney Crosby and Judd have hired over the past six months over a ballot hand-count request and certification of the 2022 General Election. All their efforts have ended in the cases being dismissed and the duo ordered to pay plaintiff's attorney fees.
Bryan Blehm represented Crosby and Judd in the hand-count suit and the suit against Marra. Discussion on the suit was not conducted in public and English was not aware of it. That resulted in an open meeting law complaint filed with the Attorney General’s Office. The case is still pending.
Attorney Daniel McCauley was hired but failed to appear at the court-ordered hearing on the board’s failure to approve the election results.
Blehm's $10,000 retainer was paid for by an unidentified person. So far, it appears he has not billed the county for any additional charges. Apparently, McCauley also has not presented a bill as yet.
Attorney fees have cost the county nearly $120,000 in court-ordered settlements to pay the plaintiffs’ attorneys on two suits from last year, the lawsuit against Marra for not helping with the hand count, and the suit filed by then Secretary of State Katie Hobbs against Crosby and Judd for refusing to meet the statutory deadline to approve the 2022 election results.
There also is a $20,000 bill from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office for security details during the myriad of meetings.
Mayes has asked the court to stop Judd and Crosby from transferring the election director’s duties to Stevens, who is included in the lawsuit. He will have to represent himself separately from the board. There was no information provided about who Stevens hired.
Mayes stated in the filing, “Without legislative authorization, a county body or officer may not give away its statutory powers or duties to another constitutionally established county body or officer, nor may it obtain the duties of another public body or officer or ‘assume power not conferred by statute.’ ”
She asked the court to “enjoin Defendants from implementing the agreement” with the county recorder as their agreement “is contrary to law and therefore void.”
Further, Mayes wants the court to issue “a writ of quo warranto (a legal action over whether a person has a legal right to hold office) to prohibit Stevens from exercising the authority purportedly given to him in the agreement.”
She also asked for “recovery of any public monies that were or will be illegally paid pursuant to the agreement, plus 20% and interest and costs, as well as paying any other costs” as the judge see fit to impose.
A court date was not discussed.
As for Marra, she starts Monday as deputy state election director working with State Election Director Colleen Connor.
She stated on social media: "I'm honored to be asked to fulfill this important job to assist the Secretary's Office and all Arizona counties as we go into the 2024 election cycle. Public service and elections. Two of my favorite things!"