BISBEE — Cochise County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to hold a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. to discuss holding a hand count of all votes cast in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, General Election.

Deputy County Attorney Paul Correa advised the meeting was cancelled late Friday.

