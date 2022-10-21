BISBEE — There seems to be confusion about the Board of Supervisors scheduled meeting about hand counting ballots on Oct. 24.

Deputy count attorney Paul Correa's secretary sent out a notice that the meeting was cancelled late Friday, but it was a mistake. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?