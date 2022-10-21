BISBEE — There seems to be confusion about the Board of Supervisors scheduled meeting about hand counting ballots on Oct. 24.
Deputy count attorney Paul Correa's secretary sent out a notice that the meeting was cancelled late Friday, but it was a mistake.
Supervisor Ann English explained the problem late Saturday and said the meeting is still on for 2 p.m. at the supervisors meeting room.
Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby want to hold a hand count to ensure accuracy in the election results even though they were cautioned by Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts there was no regulation permitting a hand count, other than the required random sampling of ballots.
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs stated on social media Friday: “Cochise County plans to vote to count every single ballot with the election just 18 days away and early voting has already started. I’ve warned them, if they proceed, I’ll take legal action.”
State Election Director Kori Lorick did send a letter to the Board of Supervisors advising them any such action would be an illegal act and pointed out hand counts are “time intensive and prone to human error. Any elections director in the state can attest that it’s impossible to complete an accurate hand count of an election with dozens of races on the ballots in time to comply with applicable statutory deadlines, including the county canvass deadline. The board has no authority to do so.”
She pointed out a hand count this close to the election raises operational and security concerns.
“We are all stewards of taxpayer dollars and taxpayers should not bear the burden of the Board’s contemplated action,” she stated.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone