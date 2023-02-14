BISBEE — In spite of a swell of opposition by county residents who made their displeasure known in a special meeting Feb. 14 about moving duties from the elections department to the county recorder, Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby decided to proceed with the transition.
Judd and Crosby want to shift certain duties as allowed by state statute from the elections director to County Recorder David Stevens, who with the two supervisors pursued a hand count of ballots in the 2022 election resulting in a lawsuit that is still active in the state court of appeals.
Supervisor Ann English noted no other county in Arizona puts the election director under the control of the county recorder. Two counties did try it and reversed their decisions. She saw no reason to make the change.
Neither did a large number of residents who turned out to make their objections known. They were opposed to the supervisors handing Stevens, a partisan elected official, oversight of future elections which were under the duties of the elections director, a non–partisan county position. All commended the exemplary job ex-elections director Lisa Marra did in her five years of leading the department.
Joan Murphy, hometown not disclosed, said Crosby, Judd and Stevens “dishonored” their oaths of office and suggested they apologize to the public for the use of pubic funds to pay for outside attorney fees. “You should pay for your own shenanigans.”
Bisbee resident Jennifer Druckman suggested the three Republicans were responsible for Marra’s resignation and did not see “how it was legal” for the recorder to take over such duties.
“He’s not trustworthy enough to oversee elections,” Druckman stated. “He was told the hand count was illegal and still pursued it. Now you want to install him as overseer of the elections?”
Jeff Sturges of Sierra Vista stated, “You know what damage you have done to our county. You jeopardized our ballots when you refused to approve the 2022 election results. Over $100,000 to pay for attorney fees. Then, you drove our election director out of office due to harassment and threats.”
Stephani Stevenson, St. David, filed a lawsuit on the hand count with the Alliance of Retired Americans. She told the supervisors Stevens was elected to handle certain duties and running the elections department was not one of them. She also suggested Judd and Crosby were “possibly implicated in forcing our elections director out. The elections director was the only firewall protecting our votes from partisanship.”
Portal’s Alison Morse said, “The resignation of Lisa Marra was a terrible blow. There are hundreds of letters and emails in support of Lisa. She followed the law. Stevens has proven he is untrustworthy by not following the court’s rulings.”
Bisbee resident Fred Miller suggested doing research and exploring other options before moving ahead.
“I’m dismayed,” he continued. “We have a right to know what research has been done. You placed an item on the agenda with no explanation to the public. You need our input before making a decision.”
Joy Banks, former Huachuca City council member, said, “I don’t understand why you feel it’s a suitable thing to do. We should keep elected officials from counting our ballots.”
She suggested County Administrator Richard Karwaczka should take over as interim elections director until someone is hired.
Cado Daily, Bisbee, thought putting Stevens in charge of elections was tantamount to “placing the fox in charge of the hen house.”
Anne Carl, Bisbee, questioned Stevens’ grant award of $1 million to develop new paper for ballots when he provided no plan for how the money would be spent.
“We need people who won’t inject partisanship into our elections,” she said.
Catherine Welch, Bisbee, said, “Crosby, Judd and Stevens have brought so much shame to our county. We are a laughingstock. You have no use for laws or facts.”
Albert Anderson, Bisbee, stated, “The elections department should remain independent. The further from electeds the better. Shame, shame on you.”
James Knox, Queen Creek, made it known he was in favor of the proposed change of duties. “It doesn’t matter what party they belong to. They serve all the people. Get rid of the machines.”
Sierra Vistan Cathy Debolt also supported the change and thought “it was a good thing.”
Joseph Patterson, Sierra Vista, pointed out the upcoming May election to determine a jail district needed someone to step up and handle it, like Stevens, who he said was certified to manage elections.
English noted 19 people had sent their opinions opposed to the switch with just one person in favor.
Judd suggested transferring certain duties listed under state statute to Stevens. She was in favor of hiring a new elections director, but wanted Stevens to oversee the hiring. Then the supervisors would approve the person to be hired. She also wanted the elections department budget to be under the recorder’s budget.
English said they would need Stevens to approve the duties they were transferring to him.
If the duties are transferred, English suggested the length of the agreement with Stevens should end when their terms are up in 2025. Judd and Crosby agreed.
County staff will compose the list of duties to be transferred to the recorder, provide an intergovernmental agreement between the supervisors and the recorder and insert a time limitation on the agreement to end in January 2025 when a new slate of supervisors will be sworn in.
Crosby noted, ironically, that the board should move quickly as the county has no elections director.
Marra claimed harassment and threats created a toxic work environment and her attorney, Paige Pataky, filed a “constructive discharge notice” with the county, giving the employer 15 days to resolve the issue causing the employee to resign.
Pataky noted Marra was enduring “an outrageous and physically and emotionally threateningly’” work environment that placed her under “objectively difficult and unpleasant working conditions” which included “disparagement” in public and the press.
Marra resigned officially on Feb. 8, which left just one person left in the elections department.