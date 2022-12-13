BISBEE — After a short executive session Tuesday morning, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors unanimously and officially approved the steps taken by attorney Daniel McCauley to dismiss the federal case filed after a decision to stop the approval of 2022 election results.

Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, both Republicans, did not want to approve the 2022 election results and said they did not trust the voting machines because they were not certified. Though there is extensive evidence that the machines are trustworthy and no evidence they are not, Judd and Crosby voted on party lines at the culmination of a Nov. 18 meeting and delayed canvassing the election results.

