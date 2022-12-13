BISBEE — After a short executive session Tuesday morning, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors unanimously and officially approved the steps taken by attorney Daniel McCauley to dismiss the federal case filed after a decision to stop the approval of 2022 election results.
Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, both Republicans, did not want to approve the 2022 election results and said they did not trust the voting machines because they were not certified. Though there is extensive evidence that the machines are trustworthy and no evidence they are not, Judd and Crosby voted on party lines at the culmination of a Nov. 18 meeting and delayed canvassing the election results.
They tabled the approval again on Nov. 28 until Dec. 2, one week after the deadline results were to be approved and sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Judd and Crosby wanted her to attend a special meeting to answer questions and listen and respond to unsubstantiated concerns the tabulating machines were not certified from Maricopa County men who have had similar cases before the courts in Arizona since 2020. All were dismissed for lack of evidence. Hobbs refused to debate with election deniers and got the supervisors back to court on Dec. 1, where Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ruled they had to approve the vote.
The Arizona branch of the Alliance for Retired Americans, which has members in Cochise County, and Stephani Stevenson, a county resident, also filed suit against the supervisors for the delay.
McCauley was hired in the morning just prior to the Superior Court hearing on Dec. 1, the same day he was to appear in court to represent the board, but did not attend and left the board with no legal representation for the hearing.
In the hearing, McGinley ordered the supervisors to hold an emergency meeting to approve the results the same day or be held in contempt. Supervisors Ann English and Judd approved the results as ordered, but Crosby did not, claiming his attorney told him not to attend.
Judd and Crosby ignored their statutory duty and continued to delay the vote on election results, stated the attorney for Hobbs, Andrew Gaona of Coppersmith Brockelman. The move placed all county ballots cast at risk as the state mandated 20–day deadline came and went on Nov. 28 with no resolution. With no results to pass along to the state for approval, the county’s 47,284 voters would be disenfranchised.
However, the board is mandated to approve election results and has no authority to change them, according to state statute as pointed out by Gaona and Sambo (Bo) Dul with the States United Democracy Center in the Dec. 1 hearing.
After McGinley ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, McCauley filed a notice of removal to transfer the case from the Superior Court to the U.S. District Court. He argued it was a federal matter as it involved the Help America Vote Act with questions about voting machine certifications. The district court found the information McCauley provided to be insufficient and rejected the case.
Last week, McCauley submitted a proposal to the federal court to dismiss the case as the election results for the state were completed, making the matter “moot.”
Hobbs has asked the attorney general and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre to charge Judd and Crosby for the delay. So far, no charges have been filed.
English remains opposed to the suits, though she was named in them as a member of the Board of Supervisors.
Hand count suit still in play
Judd, Crosby and County Recorder David Stevens still have a case pending in the Arizona Court of Appeals concerning hand counting the ballots. The three wanted to count by hand a certain number of ballots while the county elections department was already in full swing with the 2022 General Election. They wanted the assistance of county Elections Director Lisa Marra.
Stevens was going to oversee the hand count, but testified he had no formal plan, had not secured a location for the hand count, had not prepared a secure manner of transportation for the ballots and had not submitted a list of trained counters from the Republican, Democratic and other parties and independents. He claimed at one point he had 300 people ready to do the work.
The Alliance and Stevenson filed suit and were heard by McGinley on Nov. 4. He ordered an injunction to stop any hand count procedure.
Attorney Bryan Blehm represented the county in this case and after the ruling on Nov. 4, filed with the Court of Appeals to overturn the decision. Then, he changed strategies and decided to skip the appeals court and go straight to the Arizona Supreme Court. Both courts denied the request, though the appeals court may still hear the case.
Then, Blehm filed a suit against Marra on Nov. 14 in an attempt to force her to comply and perform the hand count as directed by Judd, Crosby and Stevens for 16 of the 17 vote centers in the county as “lawfully commanded” by Judd and Crosby.
Marra stood her ground and said she was advised by the county attorney office not to participate as what was requested was illegal.
The action led to accusations of open meeting law violations as Judd and Crosby did not meet in a public meeting to approve the lawsuit. English did not know about the move by her colleagues. The suit was quickly dropped after a complaint was filed with the Attorney General’s Open Meeting Law Enforcement Team. There is no word on the progress of the investigation.
The Appeals Court has not indicated it will hear the case.
Though Blehm’s $10,000 retainer was paid by an anonymous person, there are fees and other costs the county may be responsible for. As yet, the county has not received bills from either attorney.
Judd, Crosby and Stevens all claimed they had outside money to pay the legal fees, but the county is not allowed to take money for elections according to state law, which means the county taxpayer will be footing the bills.
