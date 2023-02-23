BISBEE — Joining a large crowd in the meeting room, nearly 100 people logged on to a work session Thursday to listen to the reasoning of Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby behind their insistence to alter the way Arizona runs its elections.

Judd said she wanted to limit use of election tabulation machines and make a 100% hand count an available option. She suggested working with state legislators to change the laws.

