BISBEE — Joining a large crowd in the meeting room, nearly 100 people logged on to a work session Thursday to listen to the reasoning of Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby behind their insistence to alter the way Arizona runs its elections.
Judd said she wanted to limit use of election tabulation machines and make a 100% hand count an available option. She suggested working with state legislators to change the laws.
She wants to see the vote cast list, an electronic representation of how people voted. The tabulator saves individual files for each ballot, including an image of the ballot itself and a text record of the votes it recorded. This helps elections staff on audit requirements.
“I don’t think it’s right for us to approve election results when we cannot see the list,” she said. “It would be nice to have two tabulation machines so we would have both reports to compare.”
She also seeks to establish a chain of custody for mail-in ballots, develop a secure ballot paper for the printing process, establish regional precincts and eliminate countywide voting centers, and add a physical evaluation of the electronic equipment beyond the logic and accuracy testing to prevent backups at the vote centers.
Judd thinks it is a “great idea” to get teenagers as young as 15 years old to work at the polls and plans on pursuing such a program.
Crosby again spoke of the need to settle the accreditation issues of the county’s voting machines, which he and two other Sierra Vista residents said were not officially certified.
Last year Kori Lorick, who at the time was the state elections director, provided the certificates for the county’s Election Systems & Software Voting System version 6.0.4.0 (ESSEVS6040) that showed the machines were accredited by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the state Equipment Certification Advisory Committee.
SLI Compliance was the federal lab that conducted the testing and was an accredited lab at all times during the testing process, according to Lorick. Pursuant to Arizona’s certification requirements, the machines were reviewed and tested by the state’s Equipment Certification Advisory Committee.
Sierra Vista resident Daniel LaChance, who supported the supervisors' quest to hand count the ballots in the 2022 general election, said, “We want to get our elections right 100% of the time. These supervisors should be commended, not condemned.”
While the voting machines or any election equipment do not have access to the internet, he said the wireless equipment used in each voting center could be hacked and ballots could be changed.
He wants to eliminate all mail-in voting and said the practice “leads to wholesale manipulation” and “provides no chain of custody for the ballots” nor “proof of identity and citizenship.” He said it was “an egregious violation of civil rights of the citizens of Arizona.”
According to him, the private companies involved in the election process could obtain personal information of voters and how they voted.
He said the SLI certification process requires authentication using Express Touch, but the county used Express Poll, which was not certified prior to use.
Hoang Quan of Sierra Vista said the judge gave the wrong verdict during the trial about the hand count when he stopped the supervisors from proceeding with it and ruled the supervisors had to approve the 2022 election results.
“You don’t have to rubber stamp the canvass," he said. "The board has authority over all the county employees.”
He called the election systems “unreliable because they are not certified.”
The online voter registration process has been a boon since 1991 for Arizonans who can log onto the state public safety site, register to vote and mail in their ballots rather than go to a polling location. LaChance says the process of voter registration should lie with the county recorder, who would require photographic proof of identity and residence during the registration process.
He also wanted to know the number of ballots mailed out by the county recorder’s office and why a BIC Grip Roller Pen was not sent to every voter requesting a mail-in ballot as the certification requires the pen to mark the ballots. He said it makes the county voters' ballots uncertifiable.
There have been no irregularities in the tabulation of ballots in the county under former Elections Director Lisa Marra, who resigned two weeks ago due to harassment and threats she received for following the county attorney’s legal advice and refusing to hand count the 2022 election ballots.
That was a point Supervisor Ann English brought up as both supervisors have commended the performance of the county elections department over the past two years.
“I believe when the election took place you both said the election was fair and well run,” she said. “Why change a system you said was fair?”
Crosby and Judd said if they had been allowed to proceed with the contested hand count, there would be no cause for worry.
Another work session will be scheduled as soon as Judd and Crosby follow English’s request to provide a print document of their ideas for the public to see.
Those opposed to the idea of going back to hand counts, which studies have shown are not as accurate as the machine tabulation, are seeking relief from Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes' Election Integrity Unit. A form letter sent to the attorney general details voters' concerns and their fears of the changes Judd and Crosby are proposing.
“We have suffered now for months from the scheming of our two county supervisors, Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, along with Recorder David Stevens,” states the form letter. “Scores of Cochise County citizens have attended Cochise County Board of Supervisors meetings to protest and speak out against the outrageous authoritarian moves of these three elected officials. Thus far, these three have not heeded these calls from their constituents to stop doing tremendous harm. They have, instead, increased their attempts to impose their authoritarian will on us all.”
Mayes recently released a statement on the investigation reports found in former Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office, which he did not disclose to the public, that the election fraud claims were totally false and took up 10,000 hours of staff time.
"The results of this exhaustive and extensive investigation show what we have suspected for over two years — the 2020 election in Arizona was conducted fairly and accurately by elections officials," Mayes said.
"The ten-thousand-plus hours spent diligently investigating every conspiracy theory under the sun distracted this office from its core mission of protecting the people of Arizona from real crime and fraud."
Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said, "The public looks to its elected officials to pursue the interests of all Arizonans with integrity. I am deeply disappointed by the wasteful and pointless actions by a top law enforcement official who diverted thousands of hours of staff time to pursue unfounded allegations of election fraud.
"Furthermore, I am astounded that the result of this costly investigation, which thoroughly debunked these claims, was kept from the taxpayers who paid the bill. Election workers throughout the state and the nation are facing threats coming from these unfounded allegations of fraud and they deserve an apology — especially coming from an official who swore to protect them. Whether or not I was right all along, vindication is not sweet when it comes at such a cost."