BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors responded to open meeting law allegations leveled by the state Attorney General’s Office last month.
Robert Makar, with the Attorney General’s Office, put the spotlight on the actions of Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby and County Recorder David Stevens, all Republicans. There are two major complaints — the attempt to sue former Elections Director Lisa Marra and the decision to transfer all elections director duties to the county recorder.
The Marra lawsuit was the result of her refusal to participate in a hand count of the 2022 election ballots as requested by Judd, Crosby and Stevens. Their action led to allegations of Open Meeting Law violations since there was no public discussion to hire an attorney to represent them or approval to file the lawsuit.
Supervisor Ann English, a Democrat, had no knowledge of the suit and said, “I could tell by their comments that they were both mad at the county attorney, the county administrator and Lisa Marra” because they listened to county attorney legal advice.
“Both Supervisor Judd and Supervisor Crosby felt Ms. Marra was their employee when she was not," English said. "The county administrator was her direct supervisor. Naturally, I was appalled when I heard what they had done without Board consent. It was just another instance of them not observing the OML and thinking they could go through their lawyer instead of the public process. They have Republican meetings twice a month and we notice and post them, but no one is there to see if they talk about county business.”
Crosby’s short response to the OML violation of dealing with attorney Bryan Blehm on the Marra suit was: “Ms. Judd and I never communicated about this case or withdrawing the case. Mr. Blehm was aware that we aren’t allowed to.”
Judd explained they would have approved the lawsuit in a meeting the day after it was filed, but the suit was quickly dropped. So, to her it is a moot point.
“Any and all communication initiating this matter happened within about 30 minutes on a late Sunday evening and was only between myself and Mr. Blehm," Judd said. "As stated, it was a filing that was time sensitive and the call was entirely the counsel's judgement and choice, expecting a meeting would be held to officially take the action. The withdrawal was also a quick phone call and request by Mr. Blehm. At no time did I meet with Mr. Crosby outside a public meeting at any time, ever, by any means personally or electronically.
“It appeared there was a confusing relationship between the board and Ms. Marra that made it so we could not just ask her to comply. I don’t understand the difference between personal capacity and otherwise … yet.”
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka noted in an email to Crosby: “The safest course of action is to assume the OML applies whenever a majority of the body discusses the business of the public body. Even if communications on a particular subject between members of a public body do not take place at the same time or place, the communications can nonetheless constitute a ‘meeting.’
“For example, a staff member who meets with each member individually regarding official business and then shares the comments made by other members would violate the Open Meeting Law. Although a staff member may provide information to members separately, that person must be careful not to facilitate a discussion or deliberation by a quorum through sharing information with other members in subsequent meetings.”
Included in the investigation was the decision to transfer all duties of the elections director to Stevens at a Feb. 28 meeting.
Judd and Crosby disregarded the warnings by the county attorney’s office and proceeded to approve an agreement with Stevens, which, as approved, was not provided for public viewing, though hard copies were provided to the supervisors.
They transferred all duties, including the Board’s, to Stevens, which Makar said was an OML violation.
English said, “The public was not aware of certain amendments that had been made since the draft agreement was publicly posted.”
She voted against the agreement.
Other OML problems
Makar included instances when Crosby deviated from the agenda items as published.
One is his oft-repeated statement that the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area is not a legal designation, as he did in the July 26 meeting.
The county received a $1.5 million grant for the county Flood Control District for the Bella Vista/Coyote Wash stormwater management project to help with flooding of roads during rain events.
Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts noted the project area was not within the SPRNCA and therefore his comments were off topic.
Crosby did not approve the grant.
English stated in her letter to the state, “I want you to realize my frustrations with Supervisor Crosby are not based upon our differences of opinion on issues before the board. It is solely based upon him not sticking to discussing agenda items and using the board time to push his unrelated topics and being very disrespectful when he is asked to stop or get back on topic.
“I am asking you as the authority to give severe consequences to an individual who is out of control and shows no remorse for breaking the law. Even his followers in the audience on occasion tell him he does not have to listen to the County Attorney or the Attorney General.”
The Attorney General’s Office is considering the board’s responses.