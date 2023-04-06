BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors responded to open meeting law allegations leveled by the state Attorney General’s Office last month.

Robert Makar, with the Attorney General’s Office, put the spotlight on the actions of Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby and County Recorder David Stevens, all Republicans. There are two major complaints — the attempt to sue former Elections Director Lisa Marra and the decision to transfer all elections director duties to the county recorder.

