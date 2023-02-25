BISBEE — Foregoing a second work session, the Board of Supervisors will be voting Tuesday on the transfer of election duties to the county recorder much to the dismay of many opposed to the change.
At last Thursday’s work session, Supervisor Peggy Judd suggested a second work session be held to discuss in public the changes she and Supervisor Tom Crosby want to make, but instead it is on the agenda for the Feb. 28 regular meeting.
The agenda item includes handing over election duties to County Recorder David Stevens, giving him total responsibility “for the operation and administration of elections and A.R.S. Title 48 special taxing districts are hereby delegated to the Recorder” through Dec. 31, 2024.
The duties
The county recorder will be designated as the “election officer who shall receive nomination papers and petitions of candidates for public office pursuant to A.R.S. Title 16, Chapter 3 and be responsible for the election department budget and the hiring of its staff.”
“Certain state mandated election duties of the Clerk of the Board will remain. The recorder shall prepare and provide to the clerk of the board Certificates of Nomination and Certificates of Election, for the clerk to execute.
“The board shall meet and publicly canvass election results as prepared and provided by the recorder.
“The recorder shall be responsible for distributing the official canvass of county and special districts elections. The recorder shall appoint, subject to approval by the board, an elections director.
“The recorder will be responsible for all other election functions, including A.R.S. Title 19 duties charged to the board or other county officer in charge of agreement between the board and the recorder for election services.
“The recorder will conduct elections and administer special districts on behalf of the board and will have no authority over policy making or budgetary approval.”
It is anticipated that “funding for election–related functions will continue at least at the current level, but in any event, the board agrees to appropriate, to the extent funds are available, funding sufficient for necessary expenses of conducting elections without impairing the ability of the recorder to carry out the statutory responsibilities of the office of the recorder.”
If approved, which is likely as it only takes two votes for the measure to pass, Cochise County would have elections run by a partisan politician, with ties to the effort to overturn election results, rather than a nonpartisan director.
The meeting will be at 10 a.m. in the supervisor’s meeting room in the county complex on Melody Lane in Bisbee.
