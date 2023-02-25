BISBEE — Foregoing a second work session, the Board of Supervisors will be voting Tuesday on the transfer of election duties to the county recorder much to the dismay of many opposed to the change.

At last Thursday’s work session, Supervisor Peggy Judd suggested a second work session be held to discuss in public the changes she and Supervisor Tom Crosby want to make, but instead it is on the agenda for the Feb. 28 regular meeting.

