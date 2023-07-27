BISBEE — Though a decision on moving forward with the hire of two vendors for fraud-proof ballots was scheduled for the July 25 meeting of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, it again was tabled until Aug. 8.

County Recorder David Stevens was to provide written proof he had until the end of the year to spend the $1 million in grant funds from the state to produce fraud-proof ballots as requested by Supervisors Ann English. He did not.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?