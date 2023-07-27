BISBEE — Though a decision on moving forward with the hire of two vendors for fraud-proof ballots was scheduled for the July 25 meeting of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, it again was tabled until Aug. 8.
County Recorder David Stevens was to provide written proof he had until the end of the year to spend the $1 million in grant funds from the state to produce fraud-proof ballots as requested by Supervisors Ann English. He did not.
“I cannot vote on it until I receive more information,” she said.
Stevens did not appear at the meeting to answer questions.
English said, “He never seems to be available for questions.”
The state set aside $1 million last year for the project and the supervisors approved the grant in October. The funds were to be used by May 1, but Stevens did not meet the deadline. He also said he was given until May 31 and later said he had until the end of the year.
Two companies that produce ballot paper — Authentix Inc. and Pro Vote Solutions — were the only companies to respond. Each company is to provide paper for ballots and exhibit the differences in security markings to prevent fraud.
Though it has been almost three years since the 2020 presidential election, there still is an outcry from some residents who want to end mail-in voting, get rid of tabulation machines and return to voting in person and hand counting of ballots. Numerous studies have been done and proved the machines were far less prone to errors.
The common complaint mentioned by public speakers at the meeting is mail-in ballots cannot be trusted and the tabulation machines cannot be trusted, even though ballot audits are required by the state to check against possible errors. The speakers want to go back to in–person voting so “integrity of elections” can be preserved.
They apparently do not trust Stevens to handle a mail-in ballot election as they complained of the May mail-in ballot only election to charge a one-half cent sales tax to pay for a new jail.
Other speakers questioned the removal of what Stevens said were about 14,000 inactive voters since he took office.
In more election news, two speakers discussed the problems caused by the inexperience of Stevens and Elections Director Bob Bartelsmeyer on a petition effort to repeal the voter-initiated Douglas basin Active Management Area.
They were not experienced with the details of petitions and their rules. Save Our Water, a grass roots group that tried to repeal the AMA, submitted their petition signature sheets on two different days and had a different explanation on different sheets. This was in violation of the state statutes requiring the petition sheets to be turned in on the same day having the same statement.
County Attorney Brian McIntyre advised the supervisors not to place it on the November ballot due to the irregularities.
Stevens and Bartelsmeyer were called incompetent for not knowing the rules for petitions and suggested it was their ignorance of proper procedure that landed the county in another lawsuit brought by county residents Ash Dahlke, Michael Gregory and Alice Hammers, represented by the Environmental Defense Fund Action.
The county has lost eight lawsuits over election issues, and another is pending concerning the jail complex election. As an all mail-in election, the plaintiffs claim it was illegal.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone