BISBEE — Currently, the county is on the hook for the attorney fees to cover the lawsuit filed against the proposed hand count of ballots for 16 precincts and it looks like there will be a delay in paying attorney Brian Blehm and the firm Valley Law Group PLLC.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd decided to table the payment until the Nov. 29 meeting as they try to follow through on their word that they would find the money to pay the fees.
A number of citizens objected to the county taxpayer bearing the burden of the cost when Judd and Cosby claimed they had outside money to pay for the legal services, but it was apparent they had not secured funding.
Judd stated, “I feel responsible, so I will raise whatever I can to reimburse the county.”
She also said she was willing to pay one-third of the cost for her part of the costs.
Jeff Sturges of Sierra Vista, who attended the meeting, called for them to resign as did other speakers.
Judd and Crosby voted to direct County Administrator Richard Karwaczka to make the arrangements with Blehm and his law group, which Karwaczka did.
The firm requires a “$10,000 retainer which entitles the county to approximately 25 to 43.48 hours of work, depending on the attorney assigned and the rates described. This fee is not a representation of the total or final cost of the case. Rather, it is the minimum deposit the firm requires in undertaking representation. If at any point the initial deposit is depleted during the course of representation the county agrees to pay the hourly rates for the services performed. Additionally, firm may at its discretion require an addendum to the Legal Services Agreement for payment of an additional deposit to continue representation.”
It does not stop there. The county is responsible to pay for any court filing fees, a process server “to serve legal documents upon the opposing party” and third-party costs that can include “expert witness fees, deposition costs, subpoena production fees, private investigation fees, consulting fees, transcript fees, document certification fees, etc. Firm will not incur these fees without prior approval and payment of these fees or costs by the client.”
Though the county has not sent a bill to the law firm, Karwaczka said the county was on the hook for the $10,000 retainer fee and payment for however many hours Blehm and his staff spent on preparing the case for the lawsuit filed by plaintiffs the Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans Inc. and Democrat Stephani Stephenson against Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby; County Recorder David Stevens; and Elections Director Lisa Marra for voting to conduct the illegal hand count.
English opposed the hand count and Marra refused to participate in such a count, relying on the advice provided by County Attorney Brain McIntyre and Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts, who stated such a hand count just a few weeks before the Nov. 8 election would be illegal.
The case went to court and Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ruled for the plaintiffs and issued a temporary injunction to stop the hand count.
Blehm decided to skip the Arizona Court of Appeals and tried to get the case before the Arizona Supreme Court, but both courts said no to the transfer and no to the suggestion it was an important issue to the whole state. The Court of Appeals asked that all documents pertaining to the appeal be submitted by Dec. 12.
In a Nov. 10 letter to the county, Arizona Supreme Court Justice William Montgomery released a ruling denying the attorneys' requests to transfer the case from the Arizona Court of Appeals directly to the Supreme Court.
Arizona Court of Appeals presiding judge Karl C. Eppich stated in his Nov. 10 ruling, the “expedited election appeal is not applicable in this case,” just as Stevens “conceded” in a phone conference.
