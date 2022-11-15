BISBEE — Currently, the county is on the hook for the attorney fees to cover the lawsuit filed against the proposed hand count of ballots for 16 precincts and it looks like there will be a delay in paying attorney Brian Blehm and the firm Valley Law Group PLLC.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd decided to table the payment until the Nov. 29 meeting as they try to follow through on their word that they would find the money to pay the fees.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?