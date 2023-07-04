BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday, July 11, to hold the Truth in Taxation hearing as required by state statute during its regular meeting.
State law requires the county to hold Truth in Taxation hearings when there is an expected increase in property taxes resulting from higher assessed property valuations. State property valuations increased by almost $51.3 million, totaling $1.074 billion in net assessed valuations.
Though Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby will maintain the current tax rate of 2.6747%, the same rate as in previous years, the increased property valuations set by the Assessor’s Office provide enough revenue to keep up with rising costs.
The county total budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year is set at $277,936,938, which is a combination of $105,461,808 for the General Fund and $172,475,130 for special revenue funds, reflecting an 11.2 % increase overall.
TNT hearings will also be held for the Library District, the Flood District, Fire Districts and Light Improvement Districts.
The supervisors are not responsible for any increase in tax rates set by local school and certain special districts. The Cochise Community College District, Fire, Water and Hospital districts and the seven incorporated municipalities set their own tax rates which are determined by their respective elected boards.
