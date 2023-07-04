BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday, July 11, to hold the Truth in Taxation hearing as required by state statute during its regular meeting.

State law requires the county to hold Truth in Taxation hearings when there is an expected increase in property taxes resulting from higher assessed property valuations. State property valuations increased by almost $51.3 million, totaling $1.074 billion in net assessed valuations.

