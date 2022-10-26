BISBEE — With the recommendations in hand from the Jail District Outreach Committee to form a jail district and build a new jail, the Board of Supervisors on Oct. 21 set a date for a public hearing of Nov. 15 to get the reactions from the community at large.

“This is beyond a reasonable doubt,” said retired Superior Court Judge James Conlogue is regard to the need for a new jail during the Oct. 21 meeting of committee.

