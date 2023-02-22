BISBEE — The agenda for the Board of Supervisors’ work session Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. was posted, but there is not much detail stated as far as what the topics of discussion will be.
According to the post, the discussion will cover election integrity and security and the election process with possible changes “we want to pursue.”
Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby unsuccessfully pursued a hand count of ballots from the 2022 election and ignored the state deadline to canvass the election results. It led to two lawsuits which taxpayers now have to cover. The court ruled the hand count requested so close to the Nov. 6 election was improper and stopped it.
Though an appeal was filed with the Arizona Court of Appeals, it was withdrawn according to Stephani Stevenson.
She was a plaintiff in the hand count suit she and the Alliance of Retired Americans filed against the supervisors.
Judd and Crosby also were sued by the secretary of state for delaying the approval of the 2022 election results past the state mandated deadline. The court ordered the supervisors to approve the results the same day as the court hearing. Judd and Supervisor Ann English followed the judge’s orders, but Crosby did not.
Judd, who requested the work session, stated on the agenda, “There was much discussion and work in late 2022 on this topic and it was advised that our efforts were being made too close to the election.
“It is now time to gather and make decisions that affect the security of future elections. This meeting will be a time for hearing up to date testimony by local experts on elections and using ‘machines’ in particular as well as a discussion of what actions can be taken by the Board regarding elections.”
After the discussion, they will give direction to staff to investigate possibilities for accomplishing the possible changes.
Judd sees the plan as a way to “create a more transparent and secure election process through implementing better practices involving possible reorganization of responsible parties, better cyber safety as well as more human participation, such as hand counting. The disenfranchised voters will trust the process and we can truly have a safe and secure election.”
State bills on elections
Judd and Crosby are not the only ones looking to change election procedures. Republican state legislators currently have bills in the senate and the house to reform the way Arizona people cast their ballots.
One of the bills, Senate Bill 1074, would require all election machines to meet Department of Defense cybersecurity standards, have all pieces of it made in the U.S. and provding the auditor general with the source codes.
SB 1140 would return the state to precinct Election Day voting and dissolve vote centers. A duplicate bill in the House, HB 2304, is also proposed.
SB 1324 would require copies of digital ballot images to be made publicly available online in spite of privacy concerns. HB 2650 is a similar bill.
SB 1332 would make the receipt of everything scanned by a voting machine a public record.
SB 1471 would test hand counts against election tabulation machines to prove which method is the best.
No voting machine problems in Cochise County
It should be noted no problems of tally comparisons between machine and hand counts differed under former county Elections Director Lisa Marra.
She recently resigned due to harassment and threats she endured due to the push for a hand count. She refused to assist, so Judd and Crosby filed a lawsuit against her personally for not participating in the proposed hand count.
The suit was dropped as it raised questions of open meeting law violations as the Board of Supervisors failed to hold a public meeting to discuss the Marra suit. {span style=”font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;”}A complaint now lies with the Attorney General Kris Mayes.{/span}
Another question of open meeting law violation came from the hiring of attorney Alexander Kolodin, now a Representative for District 3, to represent county Recorder David Stevens, Judd and Crosby in the hand count case as there was no public discussion on his hiring.
Elections department in a bind
Marra’s resignation reduced the elections department staff to just one person, Elections Manager Daniel Vertrees, as another employee retired in January.
No job posts for either vacated positions have appeared on the county website.
Loss of election staff on the cusp of the May election for voters to decide on a jail district formation to fund and construct a new jail could be impacted as Judd and Crosby look to Stevens to oversee it. It is not known if Stevens has the certification needed to perform such a task or if he could go through the training and certification prior to it.
Recall of Crosby effort continues
For the past seven weeks, the non–partisan Committee to Recall Tom Crosby has been gathering signatures from voters in District 1, the Sierra Vista area, and working to oust him. Volunteers have been at the Cochise County Democratic Party headquarters in Sierra Vista, the Farmers Market and at other location in the city. Information for signing the recall petitions is available at https://www.recalltomcrosby.com/.
There is no effort to recall Judd, who represents District 3.
English continues her opposition to the direction Judd and Crosby plan to take.