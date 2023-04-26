BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors upheld the unanimous decision of the county Planning and Zoning Commission and denied a resident’s appeal of a special use permit which allowed a couple to relocate their small business from Tucson to their homesite in Cochise.
Christopher and Beth Rush own Kaibab Manufacturing, a small company that produces electrical components for the U.S. Department of Defense, including thermostatic switches, relays, magnetic solenoids and circuit cards. They want to build a 5,000-square-foot metal workshop on their five–acre property on Kaibab Way where they have their home. The request required application for a SUP.
A number of people objected to the commission’s decision during that meeting and Willie Navarro decided to file an appeal with the supervisors to try to stop the business from moving into a rural residential area.
He stated in his appeal, “We are deeply concerned for the safety, health, livelihood, and financial well–being of our own selves, families, children, grandchildren, future generation, the community, and the general public followed by the healthful environment, peacefulness, and orderliness of the rural living area that we came to love and enjoy.
“The meeting was hurried and there was inadequate time for the public, especially the neighbors of the proposed business and facility, to properly review, evaluate, comment and discuss about the business along with all pertinent documents as uploaded in the county’s online portal or as presented in the meeting.”
In response to Navarro’s concerns about traffic, the Rushes said their only customer is the U.S. government, so there would be limited daily traffic of customers — only their two employees would be going in and out, though they hope to hire more locals when the shop is built.
“We have no intention of doing harm to the environment or disturbing the neighbors,” Christopher Rush said.
He pointed out the Navarro family still lives in San Jose, California, and the property and house they own on Kaibab Way has remained empty since the sale earlier this year. Also, of the 34 signatures of those who signed a petition to stop the SUP, only nine were on the list to receive notice of the proposed permit.
“The remaining 25 signatures appear to be from outside the area of notifications, which leads me to believe that any information they received is not accurate,” Christopher Rush said. “We have been fully transparent about our business and our products. We have also been totally transparent about our intentions.
“Our finished products and our production process do not use any harmful contaminants. Our business does not pose any threat to our employees, ourselves or any outsiders. It does not harm the environment, the water supply or any nearby livestock. Our business does not use large amounts of water and our water bill from Tucson is never higher than $38 per month. Our business will not jeopardize anyone’s safety in any way, nor will it affect their financial wellbeing.
“We love our area and community and would never do anything that would hurt or ruin our home or neighborhood. We simply would like to end our 144–mile commute to Tucson daily and save approximately 10 hours a week in driving time. My son, Christopher Grogan, who works for us lives in Sun Sites and has four children. Reducing his driving time down to 30 minutes a day would greatly improve his home life as well.”
Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby stated they supported the commissioners decision.
Call to the Public
The supervisors cannot respond to comments by or questions from people who speak during Call to the Public as the subjects are not on the posted agenda.
Miracle Valley Bible College
The Miracle Valley Bible College demolition project was again opposed by a number of people who have roots in its history.
Cochise County Development Director Dan Coxworth is moving forward with the demolition of structures on the 39-acre parcel off State Route 92 to prepare the site to sell it.
The county obtained the property due to unpaid back taxes. Dangers posed by the dilapidated cathedral dome and accessory structures require the buildings be torn down. The property also has been vandalized.
People opposing the demolition have voiced their concerns over the past few weeks as they fight to preserve the structures.
Miracle Valley gained attention when there was a shootout in 1982 between members of the Christ Miracle Healing Center and Church, as the complex was known, and Cochise County deputies in which two people ended up dead.
A group of former members of the church want to have the property designated a historical site by the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office, but according to the story in the April 16 issue of the Herald/Review, no paperwork had been submitted.
John Dorsey now lives in Texas, but explained he lived there when his father worked at the property in 1996 and it still holds significance for him.
Frances Alverez claimed the derelict buildings were “not an eyesore,” and instead, represent a slice of the county’s history since it was brought about by a message from God.
“People still come there," she said. "The tabernacle remains, not an eyesore, but an inspiration to so many as they have received hope, courage, strength, healing. That in itself shows there’s a great interest to keep it as it is.”
She said there have been attempts to rebuild, but there has not been money to pay for such a project.
Local resident Rebekah Ellen Jones asked why there was no engineering report completed on the present condition of the structures to prove they were dangerous. She also questioned why people were not allowed on the property now that the county owned it.
Crosby recall
A committee was formed to recall Crosby because of his violations of open meeting laws and his actions during the 2022 election cycle to hold a hand count, suing former elections director Lisa Marra when she refused to assist with the hand count as advised by the County Attorney’s Office.
“Had this official succeeded, the votes of Republican voters would have been disenfranchised, putting a Democrat in office instead of a Republican, for example, as our district’s U.S. representative," said Jeff Sturges of Sierra Vista.
“I encourage other Cochise County officials, other county employees, and all other patriotic registered voters in this official’s district to sign this official’s recall petition.”
Lawsuit costs
Alison Morse of Portal pointed out the mounting costs of lawsuits against Judd, Crosby and County Recorder David Stevens for their actions was being borne by county taxpayers.
“Supervisors Crosby and Judd should be held responsible for two reasons," she said. "One, it was their actions which triggered the hand count lawsuit and two, that they promised there would be no cost to the taxpayers."
With the approval of payments of $23,050 to the Elias Law Group and $8,164 to the Arizona Counties Insurance Pool, it brings the total amount spent on defending the actions of Judd and Crosby to $206,214.
There still is a lawsuit hanging concerning the hand count of the 2022 ballots, which now is in the hands of the Arizona Court of Appeals, as well as Marra’s employee complaint of a “toxic workplace environment” created by Judd, Crosby and Stevens over the hand count.
Judd and Crosby sued her personally for failing to allow them access to the 2022 ballots.
Their actions resulted in Marra hiring an attorney to defend her, but the case was quickly dropped by Bryan Blehm, the attorney for the supervisors. It resulted in an investigation by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office of open meeting law violations as Judd and Crosby did not hire Blehm for that case in an open meeting.
Marra’s attorney issued a “constructive discharge notice” in January, which allowed the employers 15 days to correct the “outrageous and physically and emotionally threatening” working atmosphere as well as “objectively difficult and unpleasant working conditions” that included “public disparagement.”
Marra resigned effective Feb. 8. The matter is ongoing.