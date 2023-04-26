BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors upheld the unanimous decision of the county Planning and Zoning Commission and denied a resident’s appeal of a special use permit which allowed a couple to relocate their small business from Tucson to their homesite in Cochise.

Christopher and Beth Rush own Kaibab Manufacturing, a small company that produces electrical components for the U.S. Department of Defense, including thermostatic switches, relays, magnetic solenoids and circuit cards. They want to build a 5,000-square-foot metal workshop on their five–acre property on Kaibab Way where they have their home. The request required application for a SUP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?