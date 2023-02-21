SIERRA VISTA — For customers of Arizona Public Service who want to support green energy but can’t invest in a photovoltaic system, APS offers a program that allows you to voluntarily purchase green power from renewable energy sources like wind, sun and biogas.
Few programs were available in the early 2000s, but like APS, utilities across 47 states now offer green power options for their customers.
By choosing a fixed monthly charge option, an APS customer can purchase as many kWh blocks of electricity through the APS Green Choice Program for their home or business as they want. Each block is priced just a bit above their normal monthly electricity cost per month.
The idea?
It lets customers support renewable energy while paying a predictable fixed amount each month.
But why opt for a green energy option and pay a tad more on your monthly bill?
It depends on your personal stance about supporting green energy.
The main reason for those who do is that paying a little more each month helps to offset the overall carbon footprint of your home or business beyond your electricity use. Additionally, those who choose the green choice option do so because it allows them to invest in renewable energy generation in our region.
Started in 2007, the Green Choice Program has more than 1,200 customers, said APS Communications Consultant Yessica del Rincon.
“Green Choice provides both residential and commercial customers with options to select a portion of the power they use, or all of their energy needs, from a mix of renewable energy resources,” she said.
The APS Green Choice Program comes with two options.
The first, the APS Green Choice Block Option, allows customers to choose the amount of energy in 100 kWh “blocks” they want each month from a renewable resource. Each kWh costs a premium of $0.012 (plus tax) plus your standard monthly charges. Each month, the green choice charges remain the same.
If you opted for five “blocks,” your monthly green choice cost would be $5.10 (5 X $1.02) plus tax.
The second option is the APS Green Choice Percentage Option, which lets you choose either 10%, 35%, 50% or 100% of your monthly usage. Each kWh costs a premium of $0.0010-%0.0102 (plus tax), along with your standard monthly charges. However, these green choice charges do vary monthly based on the amount of energy used.
So if you went with the 35% option, a 2,000 kWH household usage would run an additional $7.10 per month plus tax (2000kWh X $0.0036).
The good news for customers is this year, APS is dropping the cost for those enrolled in the program.
“Starting in 2023, the Green Choice rate is lowering from $0.0102 per kWh to $0.0085 per kWh,” said del Rincon. “APS lowered the Green Choice rate to make access to renewable energy more affordable for our customers.”
If you’re unsure which plan would be the best or most economical for you, call the APS solar phone line at 800-659-8148. A representative will go over your past household usage to help you with your decision.
