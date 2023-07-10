Some have called the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Sackett v. EPA a “wrecking ball for environmental law.” Many in Arizona have lamented the decision as one that would exclude almost all of the state’s waterways from protection under the Clean Water Act.

But some legal experts say the case leaves the protection of Arizona’s waterways as an open question for future litigation.

