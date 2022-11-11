BISBEE — As Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby and County Recorder David Stevens attempt to proceed with a limited hand count of ballots, ignoring the temporary injunction against it, they decided to request their case go directly to the Arizona Supreme Court as recommended by attorneys Bryan Blehm and Alexander Kolodin.
The court said not so fast.
In a Nov. 10 letter to the county, Arizona Supreme Court Justice William Montgomery released a ruling denying the attorneys' requests to transfer the case from the Arizona Court of Appeals directly to the Supreme Court.
The attorneys provided arguments that claimed the case “presents statewide importance of the novel issue of pure law” and the statutory hand count deadline “will preclude review by the Arizona Appeals Courts.”
Montgomery did not accept the arguments and denied the transfer.
Arizona Court of Appeals Division II presiding Judge Karl C. Eppich stated in a Nov. 10 ruling the “expedited election appeal is not applicable in this case,” just as Stevens “conceded” in a phone conference.
Eppich also denied the motion to transfer the case and stated the “matter shall proceed as a non–expedited appeal according to the rules of civil appellate procedure.” He set a date for the appeal to be submitted to the court no later than Dec. 12.
Appellate Judge Christopher Staring agreed with Eppich’s decision but Appellate Judge Sean Brearcliffe dissented and said the motion should be granted and he would “accept the opening brief and order an expedited briefing schedule.”
The injunction against any forward movement on a hand count as handed down by Pima Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley on Nov. 7 is still in effect. The American Alliance of Retired People and Democrat Stephanie Stevenson filed suit against the county for unauthorized hand count and the judge ruled in their favor.
In addition, County Attorney Brian McIntyre noted in a letter to the attorney for Elections Director Lisa Marra and all the parties involved on legal ramifications of moving forward on an expanded count. He noted in the letter there were several legal issues to be faced if the count moved forward.
One of the issues he noted in the Nov. 10 letter concerned a possible felony charge if anyone interferes in any manner with an election officer in performing election duties.
Another is “Knowingly and unlawfully carries away ballots from the possession of the person authorized by law to have custody.”
A third states: “A person who disobeys or resists the lawful order, process or the mandate of a court or interferes with judicial proceedings."
Lastly, “A person commits conspiracy if, with the intent to promote or aid in the commission of an offense, such person agrees with one or more persons that that at least one of them will engage in conduct constituting the offense and commits an overt act.”
He also stated, “I have alerted the appropriate authorities to the potential violations based upon the statement of two elected officials connected to this.”
McIntyre said he sent the letter “to advise all parties involved, of our position if any efforts are made to move forward despite the court’s order.”
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the regular 10 a.m. meeting at the county complex on Melody Lane,the supervisors will discuss attorney fees being charged by Blehm and Kolodin.
Judd and Crosby claimed they had secured outside money to pay the fees, but County Administrator Richard Karwaczka signed a contract on behalf of the county with Blehm’s law firm. A $10,000 retaining fee is required and Blehm will receive $325 per hour.
Though Judd and Crosby said they had outside money to pay for the attorney fees, no secured donors or the amounts of their donations have been provided.
At 1 p.m. Nov. 15, there will be a special meeting of the supervisors to discuss modifying the Oct. 24 decision regarding a hand count audit down to 99% of the ballots, instead of 100%. They would allow Stevens to hold the hand count as soon as possible to beat the canvass deadline of Friday, Nov. 18, at which time the supervisors will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. to approve the canvass as presented by Marra.
According to the meeting document, Judd, Crosby and Stevens have gathered more than 200 volunteers to perform the hand count to assure voters the election results were reliable and secure.
However, in talking with some of those who signed up to help but do not want to be identified, they said they did so “under duress” and only signed up to make sure the hand count would be done legally with no interference from Republican ballot counters. They are not in favor of the count at all.
According to the meeting document as submitted by Judd, “Two other results of this hand count will be simply a larger random selection audit of machine accuracy and a test of our backup plan in case some or all of our machines become compromised or fail at the last minute. The Arizona Revised Statutes have never prohibited hand count, even when adding provisions for using the machines for counting. County Recorder David Stevens, our state senator and representatives are in support of this and will be able to follow through with proper action in the Legislature as needed.
“As a result of the politically derived ruling received Nov. 7, on the eve of the General Election Day, a restrictive and damaging precedent will be set. Our hand count should proceed legally according to limitations set within that document to provide a positive path forward for Cochise County and other who desire more transparent elections.”
There has been no public statement as to where the count will be held other than in Sierra Vista at a donated location. Also not released publicly is an official plan of how the ballots will be secured in transferring them to the site nor how the count will be conducted and tallied.