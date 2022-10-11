BISBEE — A survey conducted by HighGround Inc. earlier in the month indicated the Cochise County community, about 55.3% of 400 phone calls, knew nothing at all or little about the proposal for a new county jail.
The survey results showed the work ahead for the county as the Board of Supervisors plans to make a decision on whether to offer the choice of moving forward with the new jail project to voters in a special election next year. The county wants to add a half-cent sales tax increase for 25 years to cover the cost of building a $92.2 million jail, but voters must approve the move.
The Cochise County Jail was built more than 40 years ago to house 168 inmates. It has been modified to hold 302 inmates, said Paul Bentz of HighGround Inc., a public relations company in Phoenix. He said it cannot adequately handle medical and mental health needs and is faced with expensive maintenance, repair and operational costs, mounting safety concerns and increasing federal regulatory requirements.
“It is plagued with power capacity issues, plumbing problems, technological problems and leaks," Bentz said. "It has been modified over the years with additional equipment and repurposing of spaces, but there are still significant challenges facing staff and inmate safety. It would cost the taxpayers more to maintain the aging jail than to build a new facility.”
He presented the results of the survey of 400 registered voters in the county on Friday, Oct. 7, to the members of the Jail District Community Outreach Committee and explained the poll surveyed “high efficacy Cochise County voters who have a history of electoral participation and was balanced to model voters across party, age, region, and gender. The live interview survey of voters was conducted to both landline and cell phone users.”
Just 38.3% of those polled said the fiscally responsible solution was to build a new facility, indicating the county needs to reach more people in the community if it hopes to build the facility.
The survey included age groups from 20 to 65 and older of which 45% were Republican voters, 29.0% were Democratic, 15% Party Not Declared (PND) and 11% were independents, he said. These voters were also asked which supervisor’s district they lived in and 40.0% were in District 1, 30.0% were in District 2 and 30.0% were in District 3.
Surveyors asked what the top issue facing the county was and illegal immigration topped the list at 38.8% for Republicans, PND and independents. For Democrats, the main issue was education and mental health, both at 15.5%.
When asked if the funding for the existing jail facility was sufficient, 42.8% of Republicans, 37.1% of Democrats, 33.3% of PNDs and 52.3% of independents thought it was too low.
The survey asked if the voter would cast a yes or no vote for the new jail district with the knowledge they now have; 65% said yes and 26.2% said no. Most agreed with adding space and care for prisoners with mental health issues and recognized the need for 24-hour medical support. Improving detention officer and inmate safety also ranked high, as did expanding inmate programming and education opportunities.
Last year alone, Cochise County spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on outside inmate medical treatment, not including transportation costs and operational challenges.
Those surveyed were also asked if they supported the half-cent sales tax increase. Only 36.3% thought it was a good idea even though everyone who stops, shops and eats in the county would pay the tax and shoulder some of the burden.
About 26% of voters surveyed were opposed to the sales tax hike and 30% were concerned a higher sales tax would stop people from purchasing things as it would raise sales tax collected in the cities to double digits and impact those on a fixed income.
Bentz said, “It has a strong, likely chance to pass. A good public education on the proposal would help.”
Daniel Duchon, former county budget manager, pointed out there would be exemptions of sales tax on some medications, durable medical goods, prosthetics, hearing aids, course mandated textbooks, motor vehicle fuel, orthodontic devices, certain library materials, certain tourism materials and other things.
A half-cent sales tax could raise about $8.5 million a year to pay for a new jail, he said.
The annual cost per resident if the tax was raised would cost each resident $67.21 annually, said Duchon. If property tax was raised it would cost each property owner about $351 a year, an $83 increase over the current rate. The county has money in the capital fund to help pay for the jail, as will $20 million received from the state thanks to the efforts of state Rep. Gail Griffin.
The cost to maintain the existing jail runs more than $2 million a year, he continued. If the county was able to house inmates in another county facility and transport prisoners back and forth, it would cost $8,256,597 a year.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka noted, “At one point in our future, we will have to do this.”
However, Sheriff Mark Dannels said other counties and the state do not want to take on more prisoners. He also pointed out the inherent dangers of transporting prisoners back and forth.
“It’s a bad idea,” Dannels said. “We’d rather have control of our inmates.”
The new jail would be built on county–owned land on Judd Drive in Bisbee. Though a plan was discussed to build it on the southern end of the property near State Route 80, it was decided there would be too much traffic noise and storm drainage problems from washes. The plan is to build it west of the current administration building. The old jail would be used for storage.
At the meeting two weeks ago, the committee members discussed their tours of the current jail and wanted to see some design plans to get an idea of what would be built. Dannels and the county Jail Commander Kenny Bradshaw suggested the members tour a new jail in Santa Cruz County to get an idea of what the changes would entail.
The committee members decided to hold one last meeting to go over all they learned and decide if they should recommend to the supervisors a new jail be built with sales tax funds. The final meeting will be held Friday, Oct. 21, at 9 a.m. in the supervisors meeting room on Melody Lane.