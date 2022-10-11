BISBEE — A survey conducted by HighGround Inc. earlier in the month indicated the Cochise County community, about 55.3% of 400 phone calls, knew nothing at all or little about the proposal for a new county jail.

The survey results showed the work ahead for the county as the Board of Supervisors plans to make a decision on whether to offer the choice of moving forward with the new jail project to voters in a special election next year. The county wants to add a half-cent sales tax increase for 25 years to cover the cost of building a $92.2 million jail, but voters must approve the move.

