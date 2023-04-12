BISBEE — In an attempt to help development, Cochise County Development Services Director Dan Coxworth sought and was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up brownfield sites.

The Board of Supervisors met Tuesday and approved the contract to hire StanTec Consulting Services of Edmonton, Alberta, and Terracon Consultants of Tucson, which will perform environmental assessments of known brownfield sites and perform the assessments and administrative tasks of the grant.

