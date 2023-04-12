BISBEE — In an attempt to help development, Cochise County Development Services Director Dan Coxworth sought and was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up brownfield sites.
The Board of Supervisors met Tuesday and approved the contract to hire StanTec Consulting Services of Edmonton, Alberta, and Terracon Consultants of Tucson, which will perform environmental assessments of known brownfield sites and perform the assessments and administrative tasks of the grant.
Brownfield sites are those properties and buildings in the county that have hazardous materials problems. The idea is to take a site that may have asbestos, lead paint or other toxic substances which prevent the property from being sold and make it more attractive to buy. The goal of the grant is to assess properties to encourage redevelopment and private investment and get the property back on the tax roles.
The proposed projects include the old Chevrolet car dealership on Haskell Avenue in Willcox and structures at 1107 and 1225 G Avenue in Douglas.
In Bisbee, there are five targeted properties — the old Bisbee High School; the former juvenile delinquent facility on Tovreaville Road, owned by the county; St. Patrick School, owned by the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish; the Hillcrest Apartments; and 123 Arizona St.
In Sierra Vista, there are four slated properties: the former bus station at 4 S. Fab Ave., 245 and 297 E. Fry Blvd. and 1224 North Ave.
Bowie High School also made the list.
Coxworth said working with an experienced consultant like StanTec would improve the chances to receive even more grant money.
Bible College demolition
A few people who live in what is known as Miracle Valley spoke against the demolition of the deteriorating former Bible College on State Route 92. The chapel and a few outbuildings have deteriorated to the extent of being dangerous for people who trespass. When the county gained the 39-acre parcel due to unpaid taxes, Coxworth wanted to move forward, demolish the shell of a former chapel and make it available to sell.
Once all the remediation is complete, Coxworth said the property will go to auction, which could be later this year.
The county has spent almost $50,000 on asbestos cleanup on two buildings and removal of the toxic substance. The next site is the chapel so it can be demolished. It is expected to cost almost $50,000 and could come down in May or June.
There were some residents in Miracle Valley who were opposed to the demolition and want to see the site as a protected historical property. A shootout occurred in 1982 across the highway between church members and county deputies. The fight resulted in the deaths of two people.
Daryl Wilhite, Frances Alvarez, Rebekah Allen Jones, Jean Guiffrida and Linda Coonts blasted Coxworth for not contacting residents. They claimed the Bible College is a historic site and a group is in discussions with the State Historic Preservation Office to get it designated.
Alvarez grew up in Miracle Valley and said she did not want it torn down as the land has “old buildings with character and a history.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone