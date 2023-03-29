The suspect in the carjacking of an 86-year-old man and who prompted a multi-vehicle crash after a high speed pursuit with state troopers was arrested Wednesday in Tucson, state investigators said.
Luciano Kristoff, 30, was picked up by Tucson Police, said Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves.
Earlier Wednesday, Graves had said state investigators were hoping that Kristoff would seek medical attention somewhere so that law enforcement officials would know his whereabouts.
The Tucson resident had suffered "life-threatening" injuries on March 8 after he stole a truck from an elderly man outside the AutoZone store in Sierra Vista, then was involved in a high-speed chase with a DPS trooper on State Route 90.
The pursuit ended at the Border Patrol checkpoint on SR 90 after investigators said Kristoff plowed into two cars waiting in line at the federal facility. The suspect lost control of the pickup, flipped over a few times, then ended up on the median, the truck crumpled after landing on its side.
The crash sent Kristoff to Banner-University Medical Center where he was in a coma and in critical condition for several days. The individuals inside the two cars that investigators said he crashed into also were injured, but not seriously. The elderly victim of the carjacking, was not hurt, Sierra Vista Police said.
After Kristoff regained consciousness on March 17, he left the Tucson hospital the following day "against medical advice," Sierra Vista Police said.
DPS troopers had been stationed outside his door, Graves said, but because hospital officials were unsure if Kristoff would recover, they asked law enforcement to leave the premises.
DPS and Sierra Vista Police obtained warrants for Kristoff's arrest after his departure from the hospital.
"He was arrested by Tucson PD today and will be turned over to our custody for transport back to Cochise County," Graves said in an email Wednesday afternoon.
It's unclear where Kristoff was taken into custody. Because of an ongoing investigation, Graves earlier could not say Kristoff actually was missing, but he did say DPS hoped he would seek medical attention because that would pinpoint his whereabouts.
Graves said Kristoff suffered serious injuries to his chest area in the crash, mentioning that the suspect could die if he didn't get help. It's unknown what shape the suspect was in the day he bolted from the hospital.
Banner-University's media relations office did not respond to the Herald/Review's email questioning the situation with Kristoff's exit and the request that law enforcement leave the hospital.
The day of the incident, police said Kristoff punched the older man in the back of the head and stole his pickup in the parking lot of the AutoZone shop on East Frey Boulevard.
AutoZone employees called police, who in turn put out an alert with a description of the stolen truck. A DPS trooper spotted Kristoff on SR 90 and attempted to pull him over. When Kristoff kept going at a high rate of speed, a pursuit ensued.
The chase ended when Kristoff lost control of the truck and crashed into the two motorists at the checkpoint, investigators said.
Two days before the truck heist and crash, Kristoff had been arrested by Sierra Vista Police for drug possession, records show. He was booked into the Cochise County Jail, but was released the following day after he posted bond. The suspect had no car because his had been impounded by Sierra Vista Police.
Kristoff faces a host of charges including strong arm robbery, aggravated assault, endangerment and felony flight from law enforcement.