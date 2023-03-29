Luciano Kristoff

The suspect in the carjacking of an 86-year-old man and who prompted a multi-vehicle crash after a high speed pursuit with state troopers was arrested Wednesday in Tucson, state investigators said. 

Luciano Kristoff, 30, was picked up by Tucson Police, said Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves.

