A suspected carjacker who punched an elderly man in the back of the head, stole his truck, then later crashed the vehicle at the Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 90, walked out of a Tucson hospital Saturday against doctor’s orders, investigators said.
Now Sierra Vista Police detectives are planning on taking the matter to a Cochise County grand jury in order to get the panel to issue an arrest warrant for Luciano Kristoff, said Sierra Vista Police Spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt.
The 30-year-old Kristoff is not considered to be missing.
Kristoff however, is the suspect in a March 8 carjacking that started in Sierra Vista and ended at the Border Patrol checkpoint where investigators said Kristoff slammed the stolen pickup into two other cars waiting in line at the federal facility.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper spotted Kristoff as he was racing on SR 90 heading toward Interstate 10. The trooper pursued Kristoff and the chase ended at the checkpoint when Kristoff collided into two cars, the impact prompting the stolen truck to flip several times until it landed on its side on the median.
The incident had originated at an AutoZone store on east Fry Boulevard earlier that morning where police said Kristoff punched an 86-year-old man on the back of the head and took off with the victim’s truck.
AutoZone employees called Sierra Vista Police and an alert was put out on the truck. That’s when the DPS trooper saw Kristoff driving at a high rate of speed on SR90.
While the two other motorists whom Kristoff crashed into were injured, they were not as seriously hurt as the suspect himself, who had to be airlifted to Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson.
For days, Kristoff was listed in critical condition at the hospital, and he was in a coma, Borgstadt said.
And then he wasn’t.
Borgstadt said Kristoff apparently regained consciousness on Friday and on Saturday, he simply walked out of the hospital “against medical advice.”
Sierra Vista’s case detective was not informed until Sunday or Monday, Borgstadt said.
DPS troopers had been posted outside Kristoff’s hospital room at the beginning of his stay at Banner-University, said DPS spokesman Bart Graves. But when it became apparent he was going to be at the hospital for a while, officials told DPS to leave, Graves said.
An email to the health center’s media relations division was not answered on Tuesday.
“Basically, the suspect was in critical condition for a sustained period of time and the hospital did not want us to be there for the duration,” Graves said. “He had very serious injuries which meant that he would be in the hospital for an unknown amount of time.”
“He is a local resident,” Graves added. “We know where he is and charges are pending.”
The charges Kristoff faces include strong arm robbery, aggravated assault, endangerment and felony flight from law enforcement.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone