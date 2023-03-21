Luciano Kristoff

Luciano Kristoff

A suspected carjacker who punched an elderly man in the back of the head, stole his truck, then later crashed the vehicle at the Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 90, walked out of a Tucson hospital Saturday against doctor’s orders, investigators said.

Now Sierra Vista Police detectives are planning on taking the matter to a Cochise County grand jury in order to get the panel to issue an arrest warrant for Luciano Kristoff, said Sierra Vista Police Spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?